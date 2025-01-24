How to watch Mavericks vs Celtics: live stream NBA basketball online
A repeat of last season's finals
With the playoffs in sight, the Mavericks vs Celtics live stream is a huge clash between last season’s finalists. The hosts are out for revenge. Here's our full guide to how to watch Mavericks vs Celtics live streams from anywhere in the world.
|Date: Saturday, January 25
|US TV channels: ABC/ESPN3
|US live stream: Sling TV
|UK Channels: TNT Sports 1 / Discovery+ / NBA League Pass
|Use a VPN to watch from anywhere
Dallas are stuck in the middle of the Western Conference but still harbors hopes of making it to the postseason. However, winning just four of its last 14 games has not helped that cause. They have been hit with injuries but should get Luka Doncic back after the Maverick’s main man missed the defeat to Oklahoma earlier in the week.
The Celtics look more assured of making it to the playoffs, heading into the weekend second in the East after winning 31 and losing 14 of their game so far. They need Jayson Tatum to continue his excellent form though. The Mavericks 13-9 on their home court, with Boston 16-6 on the road.
Read on to find out how to watch a Mavericks vs Celtics live stream and check out our guide to the 2024-25 NBA season so you can watch every moment online and on TV – no matter where you are in the world.
How to watch Mavericks vs Celtics online in the US
The Mavericks vs Celtics game is on ABC/ESPN3 in the United States.
Don't have cable? Don't panic. You can stream cable shows with an 'over-the-top' service such as Sling TV (our favorite option for NBA).
Sling's Orange plan gets you TNT, ESPN and ESPN3. Monthly prices start from $45.99/month but you get a discount on your first month right now.
Add the Sports Extra bolt-on ($11/month) to your cart and you get NBA TV, too.
Watch NBA and more with Sling TV
Sling is a fine choice for cordcutters who love sports and want to watch NBA and WNBA games live in 2024-25. Sling Orange includes TNT, ESPN, ABC (selected cities) and ESPN3. The Sport Extra add-on throw NBA TV into the mix, giving you peace of mind throughout the season. Plus, you can get a discount on your first month right now.
In addition to your laptop , smartphone or tablet, you can also watch live Sling TV streams on the likes of AirTV, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Chromecast, Tivi, Vizio and select Smart TVs.
Other options for NBA streaming include Hulu+Live TV, which carries ESPN, TNT, and ABC. If you aren’t able to catch the games live, you can record them and watch later with the Hulu's Cloud DVR. It's not cheap, though – prices start from $76.99 after a 3-day free trial.
Watch NBA live streams from anywhere
If you're overseas when the NBA is on, you might find that your usual streaming service is blocked. But you can get round that problem with a VPN – software that makes it appear as if you're in an entirely different country.
That means you can watch your usual live stream from anywhere, and there's a great deal with one of the best VPNs just in time for this year's NBA season...
NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.
The best value plan is the two-year deal includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.
Watch Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics worldwide
Where to watch Mavericks vs Celtics live streams n Canada
Mavericks vs Celtics is on TSN in Canada.
Don't have cable? You can stream the basketball online via TSN+ with prices form $8/month or $80/year.
Stream on web browsers, smartphones, tablets, select Smart TVs, Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku and Xbox.
If you already subscribe to these services but find yourself outside Canada, download a VPN and watch as if you were back at home.
Where to watch NBA live streams in the UK
TNT Sports is the primary rights holder for NBA basketball in the UK and is showing the Mavericks vs Celtics game on TNT Sports 1.
You can also watch using a Discovery+ Premium pass for £30.99, for access to 30 days of TNT Sports.
Die-hard fans might also want to check out NBA League Pass, which currently starts at £16.99/month and will unlock access to every single remaining NBA game of the 2024-25 season.
Outside the UK? You’ll might need to download a VPN, as detailed above, to watch your usual stream from abroad.
How to watch Mavericks vs Celtics NBA live streams in Australia
Aussies can watch live NBA games, including Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics, on ESPN via Foxtel, which can also be live-streamed via Foxtel Now.
However, a much more cost-efficient alternative to Foxtel is the excellent sports streaming platform Kayo Sports (7-day free trial).
Not in Australia right now? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your usual domestic coverage from anywhere.
Disclaimer
