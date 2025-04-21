How to watch Boston Marathon 2025 for free: Live stream, start times and viewing options

Boston Marathon 2025 live on ESPN via Sling TV (US), Discovery Plus (UK), free on the Olympic Channel

Elite races from 9.37am PT / 6.37am PT / 2.37pm BST / 11.37pm AEDT on Monday, April 21

Watch the Boston Marathon 2025 as the world's elite runners lead a field of more than 32,000 people through the streets of Bean Town in Massachusetts. All eyes will be on Kenyan legend Hellen Obiri, who will be going for a historic three-peat.

The big story of the day will come in the women's elite race, which features a typically strong field, as Hellen Obiri seeks to become the first women in 26 years (and first Kenyan) to win three Boston Marathons in a row. The 35-year-old 2024 Olympic bronze medallist's dominance on hilly courses such as the one in Bean Town – Heartbreak Hill between kilometers 32 and 34 is so called with good reason – makes her the favorite, even though her best marathon time doesn't even put her in the top 10 in the field.

In the men's elite race, Sisay Lemma is also defending the title he won 12 months ago and the Ethiopian is again expected to go out hard and try to hold on. Victor Kiplangat, the 2023 world champion, will probably start as favorite, with double Boston Marathon champion Evans Chebet back seeking a third title and 2024 Chicago Marathon champion John Korir also on the start line. American Olympians Conner Mantz and Clayton Young will have the affections of the home crowd.

Here's where to watch the Boston Marathon 2025 online from anywhere, and potentially for FREE.

FREE Boston Marathon live stream broadcasters

The Olympic Channel will be showing the Boston Marathon 2025 for free, but there are significant geographical restrictions surrounding whether you will be able to watch the races in your home country.

If your country is not listed in this handy guide from the Boston Marathon's official site, then you're in luck and you can watch the Boston Marathon 2025 live streams for FREE on the Olympic Channel.

Watch FREE on The Olympic Channel – RoW

How to watch Boston Marathon live streams in the US

In the US, the Boston Marathon 2025 live stream is on ESPN2.

You can watch these channels on most cable packages, but if you're a cord-cutter, you can tune in via one of the best cable alternative services, such as Sling. Their Orange plan includes ESPN. Plans start from $45.99/month, usually half price for your first month.

Dedicated ESPN streaming service ESPN Plus will also stream the Boston Marathon 2025, with prices starting at $11.99/month.

How to watch Boston Marathon live streams in the UK

Live coverage of the 2025 Boston Marathon will be broadcast on TNT Sports and Discovery+.

If you don't get TNT Sports via your TV package, you can take out a standalone subscription on Discovery+.

A premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP), costs £30.99 per month.

How to watch Boston Marathon live streams in Australia?

If you want to watch the Boston Marathon in Australia, coverage is available to stream on FloSports.. A subscription to the streaming service costs AU$29.99 per month or AU$150 per year.

How to watch Boston Marathon live streams in Canada

The Boston Marathon 2025 will be shown on TSN and its streaming TSN+.

Monthly deals starting from $19.99. You can also pay for a year up front, which costs $199.90 and comes with a monthly saving of roughly $3.

This won't give you access to any other cable channels, but for those who just want the TSN sporting schedule, the subscription also includes Grand Slam tennis, golf, ice hockey and plenty more, it could be a good option.

Can I watch the Boston Marathon 2025 for free? As we've outlined above, if your country isn't listed in this handy guide from the Boston Marathon 2025's official site, then you can watch all the races on The Olympic Channel. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Tokyo Marathon free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is the 2025 Boston Marathon? The 2025 Boston Marathon takes place on Monday, April 21.

How many Boston Marathons have there been? The 2025 Marathon Majors Series enjoys its second event of the season in the US with the 129th running of the Boston Marathon, this year marking the 250th anniversary of Patriots' Day.