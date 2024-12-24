How to watch NBA 2024-25: live stream basketball online

The NBA 2024-25 season has tipped off! Whether you’re a die-hard basketball fan or a newbie, we’ve got the ultimate guide on how to watch NBA live streams of all the on-court action. From cable and streaming services to league passes and mobile apps, we’ll show you tune into the dunk-fueled drama. Here's our full guide to how to watch NBA live streams – and follow your favorite teams from anywhere in the world.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Dates: Oct 22, 2024 – Apr 13, 2025 (Full schedule below) US TV channels: TNT, ESPN, ABC/ESPN3 and NBA TV US live stream: 50% off Sling TV Use a VPN to watch from anywhere

The NBA 2024-25 season promises to be an unforgettable one, with new rivalries, emerging stars, and legendary players chasing their championship dreams. San Antonio Spurs forward-center Victor Wembanyama and Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham are setting the standard, while Dillon Brooks has excelled in his veteran role at Houston.

Ready to see all the buzzer-beating shots and fast breaks? The 2024-25 NBA season has it all and we'll help you watch every moment online and on TV – no matter where you are in the world.

How to watch NBA online in the US

NBA 2024-25 games are shown across TNT, ESPN, ABC/ESPN3 and NBA TV in the United States.

Don't have cable? Don't panic. You can stream cable shows with an 'over-the-top' service such as Sling TV (our favorite option for NBA).

Sling's Orange plan gets you TNT, ESPN and ESPN3. Monthly prices start from $45.99/month but you get 50% off your first month right now.

Add the Sports Extra bolt-on ($11/month) to your cart and you get NBA TV, too.

Watch NBA on Sling TV: 50% off deal

Sling is a fine choice for cordcutters who love sports and want to watch NBA and WNBA games live in 2024-25. Sling Orange includes TNT, ESPN, ABC (selected cities) and ESPN3. The Sport Extra add-on throw NBA TV into the mix, giving you peace of mind throughout the season. Plus, you can get your first month half-price right now.

In addition to your laptop , smartphone or tablet, you can also watch live Sling TV streams on the likes of AirTV, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Chromecast, Tivi, Vizio and select Smart TVs.

Other options for NBA streaming include Hulu+Live TV, which carries ESPN, TNT, and ABC. If you aren’t able to catch the games live, you can record them and watch later with the Hulu's Cloud DVR. It's not cheap, though – prices start from $76.99 after a 3-day free trial.

Watch NBA live streams from anywhere

If you're overseas when the NBA is on, you might find that your usual streaming service is blocked. But you can get round that problem with a VPN – software that makes it appear as if you're in an entirely different country.

That means you can watch your usual live stream from anywhere, and there's a great deal with one of the best VPNs just in time for this year's NBA season...

Watch NBA Finals 2024 worldwide

Where to watch NBA live streams 2024-25 in Canada

TSN and Sportsnet have the rights to show NBA 2024-25 in Canada.

Don't have cable? You can stream the basketball online via TSN+ with prices form $8/month or $80/year.

The Sportsnet Plus streaming service starts from $19.99/month.

Stream on web browsers, smartphones, tablets, select Smart TVs, Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku and Xbox.

If you already subscribe to these services but find yourself outside Canada, download a VPN and watch as if you were back at home.

Where to watch NBA live streams in the UK

TNT Sports is the primary rights holder for NBA basketball in the UK.

You can also watch using a Discovery+ Premium pass for £30.99, for access to 30 days of TNT Sports.

Alternatively, die-hard fans might want to check out NBA League Pass, which currently starts at £16.99/month and will unlock access to every single remaining NBA game of the 2024-25 season.

Outside the UK? You’ll might need to download a VPN, as detailed above, to watch your usual stream from abroad.

How to watch NBA live streams 2024-5 in Australia

Aussies can watch live NBA games on ESPN via Foxtel, which can also be live-streamed via Foxtel Now.

However, a much more cost-efficient alternative to Foxtel is the excellent sports streaming platform Kayo Sports (7-day free trial).

Not in Australia right now? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your usual domestic coverage from anywhere.

NBA 2024-25 schedule

Dec. 25: Christmas Day (12 p.m. ET: Spurs at Knicks | 2:30 p.m. ET: Timberwolves at Mavericks | 5 p.m. ET: Sixers at Celtics | 8 p.m. ET: Lakers at Warriors | 10:30 p.m. ET: Nuggets at Suns) – All games on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+/Disney+.

Dec. 27: NBA G League 34-game regular season begins

2025

Jan. 20: Martin Luther King Jr. Day (12 p.m. ET: Mavericks at Hornets, NBA TV; 2:30 p.m. ET: Timberwolves at Grizzlies, TNT; 5 p.m. ET: Celtics at Warriors, TNT)

Jan. 21-25: NBA Rivals Week

Jan. 23 & Jan. 25: NBA Paris Games 2025 (Spurs vs Pacers | Paris, France; January 23, 2 p.m. ET; Jan. 25, 12 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Feb. 6: NBA Trade Deadline (3 p.m. ET)

Feb 14-16: NBA All-Star 2025 game (San Francisco, CA)

Feb. 14-19: NBA All-Star break

March 1: Playoff Eligibility Waiver Deadline

April 1: NBA G League Playoffs begins

April 11: All 30 teams to play

April 13: NBA Regular Season ends. All 30 teams to play. Seven Eastern Conference games to tip-ff at 1 p.m. ET. The one cross-conference and seven Western Conference games to tip-off at 3:30 p.m. ET.

April 14: Rosters set for NBA Playoffs 2025 (3 p.m. ET)

April 15-18: SoFi Play-In Tournament

April 19: NBA Playoffs 2025 start

May 5-6: Conference Semi-finals begin (possible move to May 3-4)

May (TBD): Western Conference Finals games will air on ESPN and/or ABC. Eastern Conference Finals games will air on TNT.

June 5: NBA Finals 2025 – Game 1 on ABC

June 8: NBA Finals 2025 – Game 2 on ABC

June 11: NBA Finals 2025 – Game 3 on ABC

June 13: NBA Finals 2025 – Game 4 on ABC

June 16: NBA Finals 2025 – Game 5 on ABC (if necessary)

June 19: NBA Finals 2025 – Game 6 on ABC (if necessary)

June 22: NBA Finals 2025 – Game 7 on ABC (if necessary)