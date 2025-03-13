March Madness 2025: live stream the NCAA College Basketball finals online

March Madness has officially begun as conference tournaments are already underway across the US. By Sunday, March 16, we’ll know the 68-team field for the NCAA Tournament for both men’s and women’s college basketball tournaments.

Below we have all the start times and how to watch March Madness college basketball live streams online, on TV and from anywhere.

Date and time Dates: Thursday, March 20

– Monday, April 7 Best streams US – TNT/TruTV/TBS/CBS via Sling TV

Now in its 86th year, March Madness captivates basketball fans around the globe as it provides a chance to watch potential stars of the future. The NCAA Men's Tournament has been running since 1939, with UCLA the most successful team in the history of the event with 11 titles to their name.

This year, one of the most intriguing storylines is whether coach Dan Hurley can win a third consecutive championship. The 52-year-old led Connecticut to the title in 2023 before making the move to UConn and securing the championship with a 75-60 victory over Purdue. Now he’ll be seeking a second straight victory with UConn.

However, 67 teams will be standing in his way and on Selection Sunday we’ll discover which sides will be competing as the full tournament bracket will be revealed. We'll also get the full schedule for the women's competition, where South Carolina are the defending champions.

Read on below for how to watch 2025 March Madness live streams online and from anywhere.

Use a VPN to watch any March Madness stream

If you're away from home while March Madness is on, you may find yourself unable to access your usual streaming services due to geo-restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream geo-blocked services online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access content just as if you were at home. Sling is a neat option but there's no CBS, so you'll need a Paramount Plus subscription too.

Sling provides a great way to watch sport on TV without a traditional cable plan. Sling Blue will get you 40+ channels including the TNT and ABC in select cities. Sling Orange has TNT and ESPN, and you can combine both plans for as little as $60.99/month.

How to watch March Madness live streams in the US

The March Madness 2025 TV schedule is a tricky one with games spread across four TV channels. You can access these on cable TV, but also through cable replacement and streaming services.

All men's March Madness games are shown on TruTV, TBS, TNT and CBS. The first three are owned by Warner Bros. Discovery and are available on Max as well as your regular cable TV package.

If you don't have cable, you can get CBS through the likes of FuboTV and YouTube TV. It's also worth knowing that all March Madness 2025 CBS games will also be show on Paramount Plus, though you need Paramount Plus with Showtime package which is $12.99 per month.

Some cable replacement services are available:

FuboTV is a very complete cable replacement service which offers ABC and a 7-day free trial.

As mentioned above, Sling is a great option as it's cheap, but there's no CBS, so you'll need to add a Paramount Plus subscription too.

Max is another great option for March Madness 2025 because it's currently including the B/R sports add-on for free which brings access to TruTV, TBS and TNT all for just $16.99 per month. Throw in Paramout Plus ($7.99) and you've got the lot, and with no long contract either.

Can I watch March Madness live streams in the UK?

Currently, it does not seem as though any broadcasters have picked up the rights to show March Madness in the UK.

However, in previous years, select games have been shown on Sky Sports so we will keep you updated if this changes.

Remember though, if you're on holiday in the UK from the US – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch March Madness live streams in Australia

You can watch March Madness 2025 live streams in Australia on Foxtel and Kayo, with games courtesy of ESPN. Kayo Sports starts at $30 per month with the benefit of a 7-day free trial.

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch March Madness live streams, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as per the instructions above.

How to watch March Madness in Canada

College basketball fans in Canada can stream every game of March Madness on the TSN network of channels. The games will be divided between TSN1, TSN2, TSN3, TSN4, and TSN5, and some games are only streaming on TSN+.

TSN+ access is included with a full TSN streaming package, which costs $20 per month, and is not available as a standalone subscription

Away from home while March Madness is on? Simply use a VPN to watch from abroad while you're away from home.

March Madness 2025 FAQs

What are the March Madness locations for 2025? First Four: March 18-19, UD Arena, Dayton First round (round of 64): March 20 Rupp Arena, Lexington Amica Mutual Pavilion, Providence Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita Ball Arena, Denver First round (round of 64): March 21 Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee PNC Arena, Raleigh Second round (round of 32): March 22 Rupp Arena, Lexington Amica Mutual Pavilion, Providence Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita Ball Arena, Denver Second round (round of 32): March 23 Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee PNC Arena, Raleigh Sweet 16 (regional semifinals): March 27 East: Prudential Center, Newark West: Chase Center, San Francisco Sweet 16 (regional semifinals): March 28 South: State Farm Arena, Atlanta Midwest: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis Elite Eight (regional finals): March 29 East: Prudential Center, Newark West: Chase Center, San Francisco Elite Eight (regional finals): March 30 South: State Farm Arena, Atlanta Midwest: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis Final Four (national semifinals and national championship): April 5, 7 Alamodome, San Antonio

Who won March Madness 2024? In the men's tournament, the UConn Huskies successfully defended their title to become the first repeat champion since Florida in 2007, defeating the Purdue Boilermakers 75–60 in the championship game. In the women's competition, South Caroline secured a 87–75 victory over Iowa to become the tenth team in Division I women's tournament history to finish an undefeated season at 38–0.

Where can I get a printable March Madness bracket for 2025? Visit the NCAA website to find the full printable 2025 March Madness bracket.