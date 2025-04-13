How to watch Pistons vs Bucks online – stream NBA game from anywhere, TV channel

Stream Pistons vs Bucks on ESPN/ESPN3 via Sling

Pistons vs Bucks starts at 1pm ET / 6pm BST on Sunday, April 13

Sunday's Pistons vs Bucks live stream closes the NBA regular season in style, with the return leg of a double-header, and while both teams are already guaranteed spots in the playoffs, Detroit could yet leapfrog Milwaukee in the pecking order.

The Bucks currently hold the Eastern Conference's No.5 seed, with the Pistons at No.6. However, if by winning their final two games the Pistons would claim the tiebreaker by way of conference record.

Considering thir abject start to the campaign, it's astonishing that the Pistons are in the playoff picture at all, let alone assured of automatic qualification. The additions of Tobias Harris, Malik Beasley and Tim Hardaway Jr. have helped J.B. Bickerstaff turn the worst team in the NBA into an almighty stick for beating all of the tankers with.

With the No.4 Pacers agonizingly out of reach, all the Bucks can do is maintain their focus and keep getting used to winning without Damian Lillard.

Below we have all information for how to watch Pistons vs Bucks live streams online and from anywhere.

Sling is a fine choice for cord-cutters who love sports and want to watch NBA games live. Sling Orange includes TNT, ESPN, ABC (selected cities) and ESPN3. The Sports Extra add-on throws NBA TV into the mix, giving you peace of mind throughout the season. Plus, you can get your first month half-price right now.

Use a VPN to watch any Pistons vs Bucks stream

If you're away from home on the final day of the NBA regular season, you may find yourself unable to access your usual streaming services due to geo-restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream geo-blocked services online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access content just as if you were at home.

How to watch Pistons vs Bucks live streams in the US

The Pistons vs Bucks game is on ESPN and ESPN3 in the US.

Don't have cable? Don't panic. You can stream Pistons vs Bucks via an 'over-the-top' service such as Sling TV (our favorite option for NBA).

Sling's Orange plan gets you TNT, ESPN and ESPN3. Monthly prices start from $45.99/month but you get a discount on your first month right now.

Add the Sports Extra add-on ($11/month) to your cart and you'll get NBA TV, too.

In addition to your laptop , smartphone or tablet, you can also watch live Sling TV streams on the likes of AirTV, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Chromecast, Tivi, Vizio and select Smart TVs.

How to watch Pistons vs Bucks live streams in the UK

TNT Sports is the primary rights holder for NBA basketball in the UK, but the Pistons vs Bucks isn't one of this weekend's featured games.

That means it's exclusive to NBA League Pass, which currently starts at £16.99/month or £69.99 for the rest of the season, and will unlock access to every single game.

Those visiting the UK from abroad can unlock their usual streaming service by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Pistons vs Bucks live streams in Australia

You can watch Pistons vs Bucks live streams in Australia on ESPN via Foxtel or Kayo. Kayo Sports starts at a very reasonable $30 per month, with the additional carrot of a 7-day free trial.

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch Pistons vs Bucks live streams, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as per the instructions above.

How to watch Pistons vs Bucks live streams in Canada

TSN and Sportsnet share the NBA rights in Canada, though the Pistons vs Bucks game has slipped through the cracks.

It is, however, being shown on NBA League Pass, which currently starts at CA$27.99/month or just CA$54.99 for the rest of the season, and will unlock access to every single game.

If you're currently out of Canada but want to watch Pistons vs Bucks live streams, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as per the instructions above.