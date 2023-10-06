How to watch Ghosts season 5 online from anywhere

How to watch Ghosts season 5

Ghosts season 5 will premiere on BBC One at 8:30pm on Friday, October 6 with the whole series available for free on iPlayer from 9pm BST (4pm ET) the same night. Away from home? Use a VPN to watch Ghosts season 5 from anywhere.

Ghosts season 5 preview

With spooky season upon us it’s time to take one last trip to Button House, as Ghosts season 5 takes to TV screens. The hit comedy returns following last year's tear jerking Christmas special as Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) and Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) deal with the aftermath of the fire that closed out the previous season.

The show is written by the Horrible Histories team who also star as the hapless haunters unable to leave the dilapidated mansion Alison inherited in the pilot episode. Among the cast of deceased residents are Simon Fanarby as disgraced politician Julian, Martha Howe-Douglas as temperamental former Lady of the house Fanny, Mathew Baynton as hopeless Regency romantic Thomas and Jim Howick as perennially upbeat Scoutmaster Pat.

While full details of the plot of the final six-episodes are under wraps for now, we can expect more developments in the long teased romantic storyline involving Ben Willabond’s World War Two pilot, The Captain, and big decisions from Alison and Mike regarding their future at Button House. There’s also the promise of April Fools hijinks and a suspicious insurance agent nosing around.

With Lolly Adefope’s excitable Georgian noblewoman Kitty and Laurence Rickard’s curious caveman Robin also returning, if previous seasons are anything to go by, it’s sure to be an emotional farewell to the BBC’s spectral sitcom. Read on for full details on how to watch Ghosts series 5 for free and from anywhere.

How to watch Ghosts Season 5 online for FREE

The six-episode final series of Ghosts premieres on October 6 at 8:30pm BST on BBC One. All episodes will be available to watch on demand on BBC iPlayer from 9:00pm the same day. It’s a completely FREE service – however, you should be a possession of a valid UK TV license, as these now cover digital content consumption, too. Away from the UK right now? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favourite TV shows and films online just like you would at home – only from anywhere.

How to watch Ghosts online from abroad

For those of you who are away from home when season 5 of Ghosts airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Ghosts season 5 from anywhere.

Can I watch Ghosts season 5 in the US?

Until recently, the UK version of Ghosts had its home on HBO Max in the US. However, the show left the platform in September and is currently unavailable to American audiences outside of rental and purchasing. The US remake of Ghosts is available on HBO Max, though, and if you do want to catch that, there are two HBO Max price points - $9.99 a month with commercials, or the 4K HDR, commercial-free subscription at $15.99 that also unlocks 4K streaming and Dolby Atmos sound. You can look to save money by paying annually. It's $99.99 per year with ads, and $149.99 without them. Of course, Brits currently travelling in the US can use a VPN to watch Ghosts season 5 on iPlayer from abroad.

Can I watch Ghosts Season 5 in Canada?

For those in Canada, CBC Gem is home to the previous four seasons, with season 5 expected to follow. All are available to watch for free. While CBC is free, you can also pay for the premium version of CBC Gem ($4.99 a month) to get rid of adverts. It comes with a 30-day free trial.

