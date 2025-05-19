How to watch LEGO Masters season 5

Prepare for more spectacular builds as the brick based competition returns. With a $100,000 prize and the title of LEGO Master on offer, which team will assemble glory? You’ll have to tune in to find out, so read on, as we explain how to watch LEGO Masters season 5 online from anywhere.

Hosted by LEGO Batman himself Will Arnett, the competition sees teams of two tasked with building creations out of the legendary blocks based around a unique theme each episode. The finished article is judged by Amy Corbett, a LEGO design manager and Jamie Berard, head of the LEGO Creator Expert toyline, with the losing team eliminated from the competition.

The first episode this season will see a Star Wars themed challenge, while later in the series there’s tasks centered around blockbuster hit Wicked and Batman, which I’m sure Arnett can drop some tips on.

The duos competing this season include best friends Marcella and Krista, mother and son pair Anne and Luke, siblings Ian and Sage and father and daughter Maia and Jamie. All will be hoping their builds see them through to the next round, and they don’t have to LEGO of the competition too early.

Ready for another round of master builds? Here's our guide on how to watch LEGO Masters season 5 online and from anywhere.

How to watch LEGO Masters season 5 in the US

If you have cable, LEGO Masters season 5 will premiere on Monday, May 19 at 8pm ET / PT. Episodes will then go out in the same slot weekly. Don't have cable? Cord-cutting services with Fox include Sling TV – specifically the Sling Orange package from $46 per month. You can even get $10 off your first month, before returning to the original fee. There's also Fubo from $84.99 and Hulu with Live TV from $82.99 per month after a 3-day free trial. If you're happy to watch on demand, episodes will also be available to stream on Hulu the following day. Away from the US? Use a VPN to watch LEGO Masters season 5 online from abroad.

How to watch LEGO Masters season 5 from anywhere

For those away from home looking to watch LEGO Masters season 5, you’ll be unable to watch the show as normal due to regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream geo-blocked services safely and securely online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Use a VPN to watch LEGO Masters season 5 from anywhere:

Can I watch LEGO Masters season 5 in the UK, Canada or Australia?

The US edition of LEGO Masters doesn't have a streaming home in Australia or Canada, so fans will hit a brick wall while trying to stream in those countries. Aussies do have their own home grown version however, which can be streamed for FREE on 9Now.

While there's no news on the new episodes of LEGO Masters in the UK, previous seasons have appeared on Prime Video and on FREE service, Channel 4, which also played host to the British iteration of the show.

American away from home? You can still connect to your usual VOD services by downloading a VPN and pointing your location back to the US.

What you need to know about LEGO Masters season 5

LEGO Masters season 5 premieres on Fox in the US at 8 pm ET/PT on Monday, May 19, with episodes available the following day on Hulu.

LEGO Masters First Look

First Look at Season 5 | LEGO Masters - YouTube Watch On

LEGO Masters season 5 episode schedule

Episode 1 - "Rebuild the Galaxy": Monday, May 19

Monday, May 19 Episode 2: Monday, May 26

Monday, May 26 Episode 3: Monday, June 2

Monday, June 2 Episode 4: Monday, June 9

Monday, June 9 Episode 5: Monday, June 16

Monday, June 16 Episode 6: Monday, June 23

Monday, June 23 Episode 7: Monday, June 30

Monday, June 30 Episode 8: Monday, July 7

Monday, July 7 Episode 9: Monday, July 14

Monday, July 14 Episode 10: Monday, July 21

Who is the host of LEGO Masters season 5? The US version of Lego Masters is hosted by Hollywood star Will Arnett, known for roles in Arrested Development, Bojack Horseman and Murderville as well as voicing Batman in the LEGO movie franchise.

Who are the judges of LEGO Masters season 5? Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard are the judges on Season 5 of Lego Masters. They are both experts who work for the LEGO Group as Senior Design Manager and Set Designer respectively.