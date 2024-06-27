If you thought that Max's catalog of movies and shows was extensive, then its list of new titles coming in July 2024 is about to prove you right. Over the coming weeks, Max is releasing another wave of new additions that are set to make our best Max movies and best Max shows lists longer.

You can always rely on Max for releases fresh from the movie theater, which is why we think it's one of the best streaming services out there. If you missed movies like A24's queer slasher Love Lies Bleeding (2024), Max is giving you the perfect opportunity to catch up on recent releases.

Although Max is a great platform for catching new movies, it's also bringing a selection of classics from Hollywood's golden age with the arrivals of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958), Cleopatra (1963), and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966) – all Elizabeth Taylor films, coincidentally.

Everything new on Max in July 2024

Arriving on July 1



!Three Amigos! (movie)

17 Again (movie)

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 6 (TV show)

America’s Best Towns to Visit

As Good as It Gets (movie)

Babe (movie)

Batman and Harley Quinn (movie)

Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One (movie)

Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two (movie)

Beowulf (movie)

Blended (movie)

Black Adam (movie)

Bonnie and Clyde (movie)

Brokeback Mountain (movie)

Butterfield 8 (movie)

Candyman 3: Day of the Dead (movie)

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (movie)

Chinatown (movie)

Cleopatra (movie)

The Company You Keep (movie)

The Craft (movie)

Cyrus (movie)

Deep Blue Sea (movie)

The Express (movie)

The Eyes of My Mother (movie)

Firestarter (movie)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (movie)

Frank (movie)

Garden State (movie)

Gattaca (movie)

Giant (movie)

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (movie)

Girl, Interrupted (movie)

The Glass Castle (movie)

Gods of Egypt (movie)

Good Luck Chuck (movie)

Grand Piano (movie)

Inside Job (movie)

Lady Bird (movie)

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love (movie)

The Meg (movie)

Melancholia (movie)

Mortal Kombat (movie)

A Most Wanted Man (movie)

National Velvet (movie)

Network (movie)

Out of the Furnace (movie)

Panic Room (movie)

Parenthood (movie)

Please Stand By (movie)

Posse: The Revenge of Jessie Lee (movie)

Raging Bull (movie)

Rescue Dawn (movie)

The Rider (movie)

Saw (movie)

Saw 3D: The Final Chapter (movie)

Saw II (movie)

Saw III (movie)

Saw IV (movie)

Saw V (movie)

Saw VI (movie)

Signs (movie)

Single White Female (movie)

The Sixth Sense (movie)

The Smurfs (movie)

Spy Kids (movie)

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (movie)

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over (movie)

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World (movie)

The Thomas Crown Affair (movie)

To Sir, with Love (movie)

To the Wonder (movie)

Twister (movie)

Unbreakable (movie)

West Side Story (movie)

Who's Afraid Of Virginia Woolf? (movie)

Woodshock (movie)



Arriving on July 2



Contraband: Seized at the Border Season 4 (TV show)

Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants (TV show)

Mecum Full Throttle: Indianapolis IN 2024 (TV show)



Arriving on July 3



Barnwood Builders Season 18 (TV show)



Arriving on July 5



Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation Season 9 (TV show)

Care Bears: Unlock the Magic (Specials): The Star of a Thousand Wishes (TV show)

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives Season 48 (TV show)

King of Zanzibar (Max Original) (TV show)



Arriving on July 7



Belly of the Beast: Bigger and Bloodier (TV show)

Jaws vs. Leviathan (TV show)

Makozilla (TV show)

Sydney Harbor Shark Invasion (TV show)



Arriving on July 8



BBQ Brawl Season 5 (TV show)

Big Shark Energy (TV show)

Bodies in the Water (TV show)

Great White Serial Killer: Sea of Blood (TV show)

Shark Frenzy: Mating Games (TV show)

Signs of a Psychopath Season 7 (TV show)

Two Guys Garage Season 23 (TV show)



Arriving on July 9



6000-Lb Shark (TV show)

Bobby’s Triple Threat Season 3 (TV show)

Deadliest Bite (TV show)

Monster Hammerheads: Species X (TV show)

My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 12 (TV show)

Mecum Main Attractions: Indianapolis IN (TV show)



Arriving on July 10



Alien Sharks: Ghosts of Japan (TV show)

Expedition Unknown: Shark Wrecks of WWII (TV show)

Great White North (TV show)

Quad Gods (HBO Original) (TV show)



Arriving on July 11



Caught! When Sharks Attack (TV show)

Christina on the Coast Season 5 (TV show)

Great White Danger Zone (TV show)

MILF of Norway Season 1 (Max Original) (TV show)

Monster of Oz (TV show)

Teen Torture Inc. (Max Original) (TV show)



Arriving on July 12



Shark Attack Island (TV show)

Sharks of the Dead Zone (TV show)

The Real Sharkano (TV show)



Arriving on July 13



Faye (HBO Original) (TV show)

Mothersharker: Hammertime (TV show)

Sharktopia (TV show)



Arriving on July 14



Alex vs. America Season 4 (TV show)

In the Eye of the Storm Season 1 (TV show)

Mary Makes It Easy Season 4 (TV show)



Arriving on July 15



Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Two (movie)



Arriving on July 16



The Black Widower: The Six Wives of Thomas Randolph Season 1 (TV show)

Welcome to Plathville Season 6 (TV show)



Arriving on July 17



Wild Wild Space (HBO Original) (TV show)



Arriving on July 18



Kite Man: Hell Yeah! Season 1 (TV show)

The Commandant's Shadow (TV show)



Arriving on July 19



Love Lies Bleeding (movie)



Arriving on July 21



Forbidden Love Season 1 (TV show)



Arriving on July 22



Fatal Affairs Season 1 (TV show)



Arriving on July 23



Chopped Season 58 (TV show)

Secrets & Spies: A Nuclear Game (TV show)



Arriving on July 24



Charlie Hustle & The Matter of Pete Rose (TV show)

Guy’s Grocery Games Season 36 (TV show)



Arriving on July 25



Full Custom Garage Season 4 (TV show)

Mecum Full Throttle: Kissimmee Summer Special (TV show)



Arriving on July 26



Knox Goes Away (movie)

Walker Season 4 (TV show)



Arriving on July 30



Violent Earth with Liev Schreiber (TV show)

