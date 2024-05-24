When will Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga be released on Max? Streaming date speculation, UK and Australia launch, and more

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga has finally raced into theaters worldwide. One of 2024's most anticipated new movies, the Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth-starring action flick earned rave reviews from critics ahead of its global launch, so you'll want to head to your nearest theater to catch it on the big screen today.

But what if you want to watch the Mad Max pre-sequel film from the comfort of your own home? Well, you'll be waiting a while to witness Furiosa on your TV screen, as it doesn't yet have a confirmed streaming release date in the US, UK, Australia, or anywhere else for that matter.

Still, that won't stop us from speculating as to when we might see Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga on some of the world's best streaming services. Below, we explain when we expect to see George Miller's new magnum opus on Max in the US, as well as when and where it could be available to watch on British and Australian shores. You'll find other important information about it, too, including its official trailer and runtime, in another section further down this page.

But enough stalling – here's what you need to know about Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga's potential streaming launch date.

When will Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga be released on Max?

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga doesn't have an official streaming release date yet but, based on other recent Warner Bros. feature films, we can speculate on when it might.

Let's start with Barbie, which arrived on Max nearly five months after its theatrical debut. The Margot Robbie-starring fantasy comedy-drama landed in theaters on July 21, but didn't make its way onto the super-streamer until December 15. That decision was likely down to its barnstorming box office success – Barbie earned a whopping $1.45 billion globally – as Warner looked to make as much money as possible from ticket sales.

Other Warner Bros. films have joined Max's back catalog much sooner, though. Aquaman 2 made a splash on Max just two months after its December 22 release (February 27, to be precise). Wonka didn't take its sweet time doing likewise, either, as it landed on Max on March 8, almost three months after its arrival in cinemas. Most recently, Dune Part 2 spiced things up on the service on May 21, around 10 weeks after its critically-acclaimed run on the silver screen.

So, when could Furiosa make its Max bow? Based on the above, it's likely to arrive between 10 to 12 weeks after its May 24 theatrical debut, which means the earliest it could land on Max (and join our best Max movies list) is early August. New Max movies, especially Warner Bros' most recent theatrical releases, ordinarily debut on Wednesdays, too, so our most logical guess would be August 2 or 9.

Where can I stream Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga in the UK?

Chris Hemsworth's Dementus won't be coming to a UK streamer near you anytime soon. (Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

We don't know when or where Furiosa will be available at home in the UK yet. Ordinarily, we'd expect it to make its way onto Sky and Now TV, as this pair are home to various Warner Bros. movies and HBO TV shows, including Zack Snyder's Justice League and House of the Dragon.

However, the likes of Aquaman 2, Wonka, and Dune Part 2 are only available to rent and/or buy via digital stores. Unlike Max, then, Sky and Now TV aren't likely to be the home of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga when it makes its way to British shores. Okay, Barbie is currently available to watch on Sky and Now TV, but that's the exception to the rule, unfortunately.

With all of that said, we wouldn't be surprised if Furiosa is only available to rent and/or buy on stores owned by Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, and YouTube when it makes its UK streaming bow. And, with Max not set to debut in the UK until 2026 at the earliest, that'll remain the case for another 18 months.

Once a streaming release date is confirmed for Furiosa in the UK, we'll update this guide.

What streamer can I watch Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga on in Australia?

Sorry, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga won't be available to stream in Australia for a while, either (Image credit: Jasin Boland)

Just as for the UK, no Australian streaming launch date has been announced for the fifth installment in the Mad Max movie franchise. And, like their British cousins, viewers down under will likely have to rent and/or buy Furiosa via online stores if they want to watch it in their own home.

There are examples of Warner Bros. movies making their way onto select streamers in Australia, however, such as The Batman (available now on Foxtel), Justice League (Binge/Foxtel), and The Flash (Netflix/Binge/Foxtel). There is a chance, then, that Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga might end up on one of these platforms. Until we hear otherwise, we can't confirm if this will be the case.

What is the runtime for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga?

"Ladies and gentlemans! Start your engines..." (Image credit: Jasin Boland)

Furiosa: A Mad Saga runs for two hours and 28 minutes. That includes its end credits sequence, plus any potential mid- and post-credits scenes that it may contain.

Is it worth buying a ticket to see it on the biggest screen possible, too? Yes, according to its near-universally positive reviews. Per Rotten Tomatoes, Furiosa holds – at the time of writing – an 88% approval rating among critics. That places it behind Mad Max: Fury Road's near-perfect 97% critical score, but it's nonetheless an incredibly impressive showing for a pre-sequel film that arrives nearly a decade after Fury Road. In short: go and watch it right away.