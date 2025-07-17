Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, July 17 (game #767).

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #768) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

SEE

SPOT

RUN

CATCH

COBRA

SLIDE

GUITAR

STRING

BLANKET

BRIDGE

EEL

COW

STREAK

NOTE

WHEEL

SERIES

NYT Connections today (game #768) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Order

Order GREEN: I spy

I spy BLUE: Stretch

Stretch PURPLE: Precede with an energetic word

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #768) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: SEQUENCE

GREEN: PICK UP ON

BLUE: YOGA BACKBENDS

PURPLE: ELECTRIC -___

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #768) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #768, are…

YELLOW: SEQUENCE RUN, SERIES, STREAK, STRING

RUN, SERIES, STREAK, STRING GREEN: PICK UP ON CATCH, NOTE, SEE, SPOT

CATCH, NOTE, SEE, SPOT BLUE: YOGA BACKBENDS BRIDGE, COBRA, COW, WHEEL

BRIDGE, COBRA, COW, WHEEL PURPLE: ELECTRIC -___ BLANKET, EEL, GUITAR, SLIDE

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

I was going great guns today until I hit a brick wall with eight words remaining.

I attend a very basic form of yoga – basically it’s for people incapable of doing real yoga – and the teacher will occasionally mention things like the warrior or BRIDGE, but I think the COBRA, COW and WHEEL must be for the more advanced stretchers. I’m still annoyed I didn’t spot the connection, though.

Instead, thinking that SLIDE and GUITAR were connected I somehow fudged a group together with EEL and BRIDGE and after getting one away got the purple group correct without knowing what the connection was. I had to google electric slide to find out it’s a line dance.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Thursday, July 17 game #767)

YELLOW: MEDDLE NOSE AROUND, POKE, PRY, SNOOP

NOSE AROUND, POKE, PRY, SNOOP GREEN: WORDS AFTER "NO" TO MEAN "IT'S ALL GOOD" BIGGIE, HARD FEELINGS, SWEAT, WORRIES

BIGGIE, HARD FEELINGS, SWEAT, WORRIES BLUE: SUPER__ GLUE, MARIO WORLD, PAC, POWER

GLUE, MARIO WORLD, PAC, POWER PURPLE: ENDING WITH FISH CAMISOLE, CAPE COD, DRUM AND BASS, WU-TANG