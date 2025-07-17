Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Thursday, July 17 (game #501).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #502) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Abracadabra!

NYT Strands today (game #502) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SORE

VILE

SPITE

SAILED

SLIP

CAMP

NYT Strands today (game #502) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 8 letters

NYT Strands today (game #502) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 4th row Last side: right, 1st row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #502) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #502, are…

ESCAPE

LEVITATE

MULTIPLY

DISAPPEAR

TRANSFORM

SPANGRAM: ITS MAGIC

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 hints

I found today’s search incredibly hard. And that’s despite the fact that the very first word I saw on the board was magic (it took me a little bit longer to spot ITS MAGIC).

Ever since Penn & Teller and more recently David Blaine, magic has changed from sheer wonder to curiosity over how a trick is done – we are far less likely to accept that some supernatural power is at play than previous generations, or to accept the mystery.

Because of this I struggled to think of any words that could be connected to magic. And then when I did take a hint and the letters were highlighted I struggled to find words within the twists and turns. Had Strands made them DISAPPEAR somehow?

