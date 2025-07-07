Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, July 7 (game #757).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #758) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

FLING

KEY

CARPENTER

BENCH

PIN

CANDY

MAJOR

THING

MIRROR

LEGEND

AFFAIR

CODE

SCALE

PASSWORD

LOCKER

RELATIONS

NYT Connections today (game #758) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: On the side

On the side GREEN: Where athletes go after a game

Where athletes go after a game BLUE: “ Open up”

Open up” PURPLE: Share the same name

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #758) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: LIAISON

GREEN: SEEN IN A LOCKER ROOM

BLUE: SOMETHING ENTERED FOR ACCESS

PURPLE: JOHNS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #758) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #758, are…

YELLOW: LIAISON AFFAIR, FLING, RELATIONS, THING

AFFAIR, FLING, RELATIONS, THING GREEN: SEEN IN A LOCKER ROOM BENCH, LOCKER, MIRROR, SCALE

BENCH, LOCKER, MIRROR, SCALE BLUE: SOMETHING ENTERED FOR ACCESS CODE, KEY, PASSWORD, PIN

CODE, KEY, PASSWORD, PIN PURPLE: JOHNS CANDY, CARPENTER, LEGEND, MAJOR

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

This was one of the easiest rounds of Connections I can remember, with no crossover confusion and four very gettable groups.

Despite this I’m still annoyed that I didn’t get JOHNS, as it was the first thing I thought of when I saw LEGEND and CANDY, but I pursued LIASON instead. Including a vintage British prime minister may have thrown some players, but as a vintage Brit myself I had no such excuse.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Monday, July 7, game #757)

YELLOW: INFORMANT CANARY, LEAK, RAT, SOURCE

CANARY, LEAK, RAT, SOURCE GREEN: BIG IMPRESSION FOOTPRINT, IMPACT, MARK, SPLASH

FOOTPRINT, IMPACT, MARK, SPLASH BLUE: BASKETBALL MOVES BLOCK, DRIBBLE, PASS, SHOOT

BLOCK, DRIBBLE, PASS, SHOOT PURPLE: TOP___ BANANA, DOG, HAT, SECRET