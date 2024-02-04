How to watch Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 — stream all-new episodes online

Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 premieres on HBO and Max at 10pm ET/PT on Sunday, February 4. The series is shown on Crave in Canada, Sky in the UK, and Binge and Foxtel in Australia.

Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 preview

Nobody who’s ever espoused the virtues of unapologetically being your true self did so with Larry David in mind. Hated, adored, impossible to ignore, the pugnacious septuagenarian has lost none of his bite, and his return for what's being billed as the final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm means that no social convention is safe.

Larry's never been one to shy away from a confrontation and smart, searing or ludicrous, you can bet he'll have a thought or two to share about current trends.

As one of the greatest TV shows of all time and a cherished jewels in HBO's vault, Larry David will always have free rein to pick it back up again. One season finale, let's remember, saw him die and ascend to heaven, only to be kicked out for being a nudnik.

Where to watch Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12

How to watch Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 in the US

Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 will air on linear channel HBO at 10pm ET/PT on Sunday, February 4. It will follow a weekly release schedule and there will be 10 episodes in total, which means the series finale is set to air on April 7. If you've cut the cord or don't have HBO as a part of your cable package, you can just as easily watch Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 on Max instead. As above, episodes will be available to stream at 10pm ET each Sunday. There are three Max price points: $9.99 a month with commercials, the $15.99 commercial-free subscription – both offering HD video quality – and the Ultimate Ad-Free plan, which at $19.99 provides 4K streaming, Dolby Atmos audio, and the ability to download up to 100 titles to watch offline. There’s also the option to save up to 20% when you subscribe to an annual plan. That’s $99.99 for the ad-supported plan, $149.99 for the ad-free option, or $199.99 to go all-in with the Ultimate Ad-Free plan. Either way, when you go annual you essentially bag yourself two months’ worth of free streaming.

What else can I watch on Max?

You'll also get access to a huge library of top-drawer entertainment, including critically acclaimed series True Detective, The Last of Us, Succession, The White Lotus, Abbott Elementary and Game of Thrones, award-winning animation from Studio Ghibli, DC Universe shows like Peacemaker, Doom Patrol and Harley Quinn. All that, plus epic blockbusters such as Avatar: The Way of Water and all eight Harry Potter movies.

The 7-day Max free trial has long since been discontinued. But, if you're a current HBO Now subscriber or pay for HBO through your cable provider, you could be entitled to Max at no extra cost.

Devices compatible with Max include iPhone and Android devices, Apple and Samsung TVs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, and laptops and PCs. Max on Roku and Amazon Fire Stick are also available.

How to watch Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 in the UK

UK viewers can watch Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 at the same time as US audiences through Sky Comedy, beginning Monday, February 5 at 3am GMT. Fortunately, episodes are shown again at 9pm on Monday evenings. If you're not already a Sky customer, check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Alternatively, you might want to consider becoming a member of Sky’s online streaming platform, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Entertainment passes start at £9.99, and you won’t be locked into a lengthy contract.

How to watch Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 in Canada

You can watch Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 exclusively on Crave in Canada from Sunday, February 4, with new episodes added to the platform at 10pm ET each week. There are now three subscription options available: Basic with Ads at CA$9.99 a month (plus tax), Standard with Ads for CA$14.99, and the ad-free Premium Plan, which is CA$19.99. You can save around 15% when you opt for an annual subscription too. But first, you can take advantage of Crave's 7-day FREE trial if you’re new to the service. Crave offers classic HBO series, on-demand movies, Crave originals and Showtime content, including addictive TV shows like The Gloaming, Dexter, and 30 Rock, in addition to the latest Max releases, such as True Detective: Night Country.

How to watch Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 for FREE in Australia