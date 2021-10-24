Everyone's favorite comedy curmudgeon is back, with Larry David returning to awkwardly navigate a post-pandemic world. The multiple Emmy and Golden Globe-winning series is returning for a new ten episode run, so read on as we give you the lowdown on how to watch Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 online.

Watch Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 online Premiere: Sunday, October 24 Time: 10.40pm ET/PT New Episodes: Airing weekly Cast: Larry David, Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, J.B. Smoove, Cheryl Hines Streaming Options: HBO / HBO Max (US) | Crave (CA) | Sky (UK) | Binge (AU)

As ever, former Seinfeld writer Larry David plays a fictionalized, overblown version of himself as a semi-retired, yet way too easily irritated producer in Los Angeles.

Set in a world where the pandemic has ended, few other details of what indignities and annoyances Larry finds himself in season 11 have been revealed.

What we do know, however, is that the latest run looks set to boast its biggest array of big name guest stars, with Woody Harrelson, Bill Hader, Tracey Ullman, Kaley Cuoco, Jon Hamm, Lucy Liu, Seth Rogen, Vince Vaughn and Patton Oswalt all set to no doubt become embroiled in Larry's ire.

It all sounds pretty, prettay, prettay good, so make sure you know exactly where to watch Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 online with our guide below.

How to watch Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 on HBO Max in the US

(Image credit: HBO)

How to watch Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 online for free in Canada

Image Those in Canada can watch Curb season at the same time as the US with a subscription to Crave. New episodes will arrive from Sunday, October 24, with a new episode dropping weekly on the streaming platform. You’ll need to opt for the Movies + HBO subscription to stream Larry's latest misadventures, which will cost CND$19.98 (plus tax) a month. But first you can enjoy Crave's 7-day free trial, available to new subscribers. On top of Crave Originals, hit TV shows, classic HBO content and blockbuster films, this membership provides access to the latest HBO Max titles and Hollywood movies concurrent with their US release, such as Zack Snyder’s Justice League and Genera+ion. Plus, you can revisit all six seasons of Gossip Girl circa 2007 for a little nostalgic comfort-viewing.

How to watch Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 online in the UK

Image Unlike some previous seasons of Curb, there won't be a long wait for UK fans of the show. Season 11 starts in the UK on Monday, October 25 on Sky Comedy at 9pm BST - an unfortunate clash with the latest instalment of top drama Succession over on Sky Atlantic. That means you'll be able to watch it on Sky Go, too. And, for those who aren't already subscribed to Sky, there are plenty of Sky TV deals and packages that might just take your fancy. Alternatively, your other option is to grab a Now Entertainment membership, which costs £9.99 a month and comes with a 7-day free trial.

How to watch Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 online for FREE in Australia

Image New episodes of Curb season 11 will arrive at the same time Down Under that they air in the US. In this case, that means dropping on streaming service Binge every Monday from October 25. From only AU$10 a month, it’s a highly affordable VOD service, and new members are entitled to a generous 14-day free trial, meaning that you won’t pay a thing until the trial period ends. The Basic plan provides a single stream in SD quality, and you can upgrade to Standard and Premium plans if you want additional streams and better video quality. You also have the option of Foxtel and its streaming service Foxtel Now, which offers more of a full package, cable-like experience. Boasting 70+ channels and a 10-day free trial, get the Foxtel Now Essentials Base pack and pay just $25 a month to watch Curb Your Enthusiasm. Once subscribed, you’ll get access to 10,000 hours of content: reality shows, dramas, comedies and documentaries including Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Big Little Lies, Modern Family, Mayans, and all 6 seasons of the 2007-2012 run of Gossip Girl. It also offers more than 800 movies, and content from HBO, FX, and Warner Bros.

