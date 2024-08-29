5 new movies coming to Hulu in September with 91% and higher on Rotten Tomatoes

Hulu is one of the best streaming services for a reason. It has a library already stocked full of movies and shows to watch, but still manages to introduce new titles on a monthly basis. That means fresh content for your ever-expanding watchlist. There’s also the chance to make additions to our best Hulu movies and best Hulu shows lists, which shouldn’t be hard considering the five entries below boast over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The platform has already released its list of everything new on Hulu in September 2024, most of which land on September 1 with a slower release of titles throughout the rest of the month. Unfortunately, that does mean there’s also a list of titles leaving Hulu – check out what's being removed from the platform in our list of everything leaving Hulu in September. But fear not, the new additions far outweigh the departed.

While titles like The Favourite are indeed a favourite of ours at TechRadar, it’s just one of five movies we've spotted below that have been praised highly on Rotten Tomatoes, which is no mean feat from the widely followed rating system. Let’s jump into the excellent titles joining Hulu in September.

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard (1988) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 94%

Age rating: R

Length: 132 minutes

Director: John McTiernan

Arriving on: September 1

The Christmas movie that isn’t quite a Christmas movie. New York City cop, John McClane (Bruce Willis) is embroiled in a terrorist hostage situation during his ex-wife’s Christmas party. Aside from the party being at Christmas and John wearing a Christmas hat in a vent, the action-packed thriller pits John up against an iconic villain, Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman), while trying to save his wife, her colleagues, and ultimately, I guess, Christmas. It’s one of the most epic action movies of all time, is one of Bruce Willis’ best movies, and somehow manages to intertwine a comedic element throughout that keeps the action light-hearted while equally thrilling. Yippee-ki-yay!

Sicario (2015)

Sicario TRAILER 1 (2015) - Emily Blunt, Benicio Del Toro Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 92%

Age rating: R

Length: 121 minutes

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Arriving on: September 1

In the midst of an impressive directorial timeline from Denis Villeneuve including sci-fi hits Dune, Blade Runner 2049, and Arrival, he crafted this intense action-thriller. Kate Macer (Emily Blunt) is an FBI agent enlisted by the government to take down the leader of a powerful Mexican drug cartel. With a cast list including Josh Brolin, Benicio Del Toro, Jon Bernthal, and Daniel Kaluuya, Sicario is praised for its impressive acting in scenes that only build in intensity throughout. It performed well during its box office release and it holds true today with its outstanding RT score.

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014)

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes | Official Trailer [HD] | PLANET OF THE APES - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 91%

Age rating: PG-13

Length: 130 minutes

Director: Matt Reeves

Arriving on: September 1

There’s been ten ‘Planet of the Apes’ movies in a franchise spanning over five decades, but Dawn of the Planet of the Apes is arguably the best one. Set ten years after the events of Rise, Dawn picked up the baton and ran with it. A group of human survivors, led by Dreyfus (Gary Oldman) must navigate a deadly landscape on Earth. Plus, there’s a simmering uncertainty between the humans and the apes that threatens to evolve into all-out war. It’s the relationship between the level-headed Caesar (Andy Serkis) struggling with an unpredictable and crazed Koba (Tony Kebbell) that teeters Dawn wonderfully off-balance. Laced with incredible special effects throughout, this sci-fi thriller took the franchise to new levels.

Us (2019)

Us - Official Trailer [HD] - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 93%

Age rating: R

Length: 116 minutes

Director: Jordan Peele

Arriving on: September 1

Director Jordan Peele may have stemmed from comedy sketches, but his take on cinema is rooted firmly in horror. And, what an incredible job he does at scaring movie fans. Following his directorial debut with Get Out, Us follows Adelaide (Lupita Nyong’o) and her family who are attacked by horrifying doppelgängers, known as the ‘Tethered’, during their family vacation. It’s arguably one of Peele’s scariest movies to date and is ever more impressive considering the dual roles played by the cast throughout.

The Favourite (2018)

THE FAVOURITE | Official Trailer | FOX Searchlight - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 93%

Age rating: R

Length: 119 minutes

Director: Yorgos Lanthimos

Arriving on: September 15

Part comedy, part drama, and part biography, The Favourite is based on Queen Anne (Olivia Colman) in early 18th-century England as her court vies for her Royal Highness’s attention. It’s an impassioned look at the power struggles of high society at the time intertwined with humor, romance, and incredible costumes. An all-star cast joins Colman with Emma Stone as the incredibly eager Abigail and Rachel Weisz as Anne’s advisor Sarah Churchill. A stellar watch for fans of period dramas, or just fans of extremely good acting.