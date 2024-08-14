Only Murders in the Building season 4 trailer shows off star-studded cast for the Hulu show's next Hollywood mystery

As we previously reported, Only Murders in the Building season 4 has added even more big stars to its cast and now there's another new trailer (see below) to whet your appetite before the award-winning Hulu show returns on August 27.

The new season of one of the best Hulu shows takes place in the immediate aftermath of season three's shocking finale, and as you can see it's got serious star power this time around: in addition to stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, the new season features Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, Zach Galifianakis, Melissa McCarthy, Molly Shannon, Kumail Nanjiani and Richard Kind.

That's not all. Meryl Streep, Michael Cyril Creighton and Da'Vine Joy Randolph are returning to the show, making this season as star-studded as the Milky Way. As Hulu says, it's the "starriest season yet" and it's part of everything new on Hulu August 2024.

What's the Only Murders in the Building Season 4 plot?

(Spoiler alert!) Only Murders in the Building season 3 ended with the shocking death of Charles' friend and former stunt double Sazz, played by Jane Lynch, and season 4 begins immediately afterwards. Was Sazz the real target, or was it Charles? In addition to investigating that mystery there's also a very meta sub-plot that takes the podcasters to Hollywood where there's a movie being made about their podcast.

As fun as it is to spot all the famous faces in the trailer, some fans of the show are a little concerned about all that star power; if you found the endless cameos in Deadpool and Wolverine a little tiring, you'll understand why. Over at the AV Club, Mary Kate Carr "worries that the show may become a little overstuffed. We don’t want to eclipse what makes the show really special, which is the dynamic of the core trio", although she does say that the trailer is a lot of fun. Hopefully the power of all that celebrity won't overshadow what made previous seasons so great.

Only Murders in the Building season 4 is streaming from August 27 on Hulu in the US, and on Disney Plus in the UK and Australia.

