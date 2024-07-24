Only Murders in the Building season 4 is coming in August – and the Hulu and Disney Plus series is adding even more big stars to its cast

Disney has revealed the key artwork for Only Murders in the Building season four (see image above), along with the show's streaming date: the Emmy award-winning comedy returns to Disney Plus and Hulu on August 27, 2024.

Spoiler alert: skip the next paragraph if you haven't finished Only Murders in the Building season three yet.

According to Disney, the fourth season of the show begins in the immediate aftermath of season three's shocking finale. Who was the real target – Charles' stunt double and friend Sazz Pataki or Charles himself?

In order to solve the mystery, the trio of amateur podcasters travel to LA where in a very meta plot a studio is making a movie based on their podcast. And after visiting La-La Land, the trio must race back to New York for the ultimate adventure: traversing their own building's courtyard.

Who's in Only Murders season 4?

Season four of Only Murders in the Building has another A-list line-up. The best Hulu show stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Michael Cyril Creighton. This season's special guest stars include Meryl Streep, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, Zach Galifianakis, Molly Shannon, Kumail Nanjiani, Melissa McCarthy, Richard Kind.

According to Longoria, she'll be playing a heightened version of herself. Speaking to Indiewire, she said: "It’s the best character I’ve ever played in my life: It’s me!... I have such funny lines." Longoria also admitted to being seriously starstruck. "Meryl Streep, Melissa McCarthy, Zach Galifianakis, Eugene Levy, Steve, Marty, Selena I’m like, pinch me, I’m dreaming," she said. "To be on that set was pretty unreal. To be with Meryl? My god.”

Season four of Only Murders In The Building, aka the best Disney Plus show, will be available to watch from August 27 on Hulu and on Disney Plus.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors