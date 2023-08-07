How to watch Only Murders in the Building season 3 online: stream every episode of the hit show on Hulu

How to watch Only Murders in the Building season 3 online

Only Murders in the Building is exclusively on Hulu in the US, where subscriptions start from $7.99 a month after the 30-day free trial period. Meanwhile, in the UK and Australia, new episodes become available the same day as in the US, via the Disney Plus ‘Star’ portal.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release date and time: Tuesday, August 8 at 3am ET / 12am PT New episodes: weekly at the same time US stream: Hulu with the $12.99 Disney Plus bundle Rest of the World: Disney Plus (UK, CAN, AUS)

Only Murders in the Building season 3 preview

The hit Hulu show returns! Only Murders in the Building season 3 promises more red herrings, intergenerational faux pas, and an even starrier cast – including the one-and-only Meryl Streep – as our three amateur sleuths try to solve the murder of a Broadway actor who dies on opening night.

Starring Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short as Arconia residents Charles, Oliver, and Mabel, Hulu’s murder mystery comedy has quickly become one of the streamer’s biggest shows, delivering a winning blend of crime-story spoofery, fantastic chemistry between its leads, and some genuinely compelling drama.

Season 3 reunited the trio following the opening night of Oliver’s play Death Rattle, in which lead actor Ben (played by Paul Rudd) drops dead minutes into the show’s first act. Detective Wiliams (Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Idol) soon arrives to declare the theater a crime scene, with Oliver and friends desperate to save the show from bombing harder than ‘Splash! The Musical’.

So, who snuffed out Ben? Could it have been "Tik-Tok addicted starlet" Kimber (Ashley Park, Crazy Rich Asians)? The over-eager documentary-maker Tobert (Jesse Williams)? Or perhaps Loretta, the hack actress played with delicious irony by Academy Award-winner Meryl Streep? Fellow actor Charles isn’t free of suspicion either, and let’s not forget about the ambitious understudy.

Ready to see Charles, Oliver and Mable tread the bloodied boards and, in something like a meta version of The Mousetrap? Read on for how to watch Only Murders in the Building season 3 online.

How to watch Only Murders in the Building season 3 online for FREE in the US

Only Murders in the Building season 3 debuts with two episodes on Tuesday, August 8 exclusively on Hulu in the US. There will be 10 episodes in total, with one airing weekly thereafter and available from 12pm PT / 3am ET. Simply sign-up to Hulu’s basic (with ads) plan to watch Futurama season 11. Memberships start at $7.99 a month after your 30-day free trial – available to new subscribers – and you can cancel at any time. For those wanting value for money, you can combine Hulu with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus for just a few dollars more. The Disney Plus bundle combines all three streaming services for the great value price of just $12.99 per month – $19.99 if you want to ditch the ads. So, as well as everything on Hulu, such as Abbott Elementary, What We Do in the Shadows, Love Victor, Snowfall and Normal People, you also get everything Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and The Simpsons from Disney Plus and top quality live sports from ESPN Plus. Better still, Hulu is available to watch on an enormous range of devices, among them Android, iOS, Apple TV, Chromecast, Echo Show, Fire TV, Roku and games consoles.

How to watch Only Murders in the Building season 3 online from anywhere else in the world

Only Murders in the Building season 3 will land on Disney Plus outside of the US, with new episodes available weekly from Tuesday, August 8 in territories the UK, and Australia, arriving in sync with the show’s US release. Canadians will have to wait until August 9. As Disney Plus has now been rolled out in North America, Europe and parts of Asia and Latin America, watching Futurama season 11 using the service is easier than ever. If you’re located in a country where the service is available, just head to the Disney Plus website and sign up for the service to watch. In addition to being the exclusive international home of Only Murders in the Building season 3, Disney Plus also gives you access to Disney’s huge back catalog, the entire Star Wars canon, plus all things Marvel, Fox and Pixar all for just CA$11.99/£7.99/AU$13.99 a month.

Only Murders in the Building season 3, episode guide

Episode 1: ‘The Show Must…’ – Tuesday, August 8

‘The Show Must…’ – Tuesday, August 8 Episode 2: ‘The Beat Goes On’ – Tuesday, August 8

‘The Beat Goes On’ – Tuesday, August 8 Episode 3: ‘Grab Your Hankies’ – Tuesday, August 15

‘Grab Your Hankies’ – Tuesday, August 15 Episode 4: ‘The White Room’ – Tuesday, August 22

‘The White Room’ – Tuesday, August 22 Episode 5: ‘Ah, Love!’ – Tuesday, August 29

‘Ah, Love!’ – Tuesday, August 29 Episode 6: ‘Ghost Light’ – Tuesday, September 5

‘Ghost Light’ – Tuesday, September 5 Episode 7: ‘CoBro’ – Tuesday, September 12

‘CoBro’ – Tuesday, September 12 Episode 8: ‘Sitzprobe’ – Tuesday, September 19

‘Sitzprobe’ – Tuesday, September 19 Episode 9: ‘TBC’ – Tuesday, September 26

‘TBC’ – Tuesday, September 26 Episode 10: ‘TBC’ – Tuesday, October 3

Only Murders in the Building season 3 trailer

