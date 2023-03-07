How to watch History of the World Part 2 online and stream Mel Brooks’ star-studded limited series

How to watch History of the World Part 2

You can stream every episode of History of the World Part 2 exclusively on Hulu in the US (from $7.99 a month or get a 30-day Hulu free trial if you’re new to the service). Internationally, the series will be available through the Disney Plus ‘Star’ hub, although as of writing a UK release date hasn’t been confirmed.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date and Time: Monday, March 6 from 12am PT / 3am ET New Episodes: two per day until Thursday, March 9 US stream: watch on Hulu | Get the Disney Plus bundle from $9.99 a month Internationally: Disney Plus (CA, AUS, NZ)

It only took 42 years, but Mel Brook’s 1981 movie spoof History of the World Part 1 finally got its implied but unexpected follow-up in this 8-part series co-written and produced by comedy legend Brooks. Brace yourself for a giddy procession of A-list comics lampooning some of history’s most infamous figures, as we explain below how to watch History of the World Part 2 online and stream every episode.

Mel Brooks’ original film took us from the Dawn of Man right up until the French Revolution, with a stopover at Caesar’s Palace in Ancient Rome. Packed with gut-busting skits, it mocked everything from 2001: A Space Odyssey to the Spanish Inquisition, and included a sublimely silly Busby Berkeley-style number featuring Grand Inquisitor Torquemada.

A sequel was never anticipated. But comedy fans have been blessed with this Hulu Original limited series, helmed not only by the 96-year-old Brooks, but Wanda Sykes (The Upshaws), Ike Barinholtz (The Mindy Project) and Nick Kroll (Big Mouth), who co-wrote, produced, and star in this highly anticipated sketch show.

And, as we detail below, the amount of talent involved is mind-blowing. Among appearances from Danny DeVito, Taika Waititi, Quinta Brunson and MANY more, viewers can expect to see Seth Rogan as a pug-loving Noah, Jack Black as Joseph Stalin, Sykes as abolitionist Harriet Tubman, and Timothy Simons as an accident-prone Abraham Lincoln.

Ready for the comedy event of the season? Then read on as we explain how you can watch History of the World Part 2 online from anywhere now.

How to watch History of the World Part 2 online for FREE in the US

(opens in new tab) This four-night long, 8-episode event begins on Monday, March 6, with two new episodes made available on Hulu (opens in new tab) at 12am PT / 3am ET every day, up until and including Thursday, March 9. To watch History of the World Part 2, just sign up to Hulu’s basic (with ads) plan. It costs $7.99 a month after a 30-day free trial (opens in new tab), and you can cancel your membership at any time. However, you get better value for money if you combine Hulu with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus. The Disney Plus bundle combines all three streaming services for the great value price of just $12.99 (opens in new tab) per month. So, as well as everything on Hulu, such as Abbott Elementary, The Great, Love Victor, Snowfall and Normal People, you also get everything Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and The Simpsons from Disney Plus and top quality live sports from ESPN Plus. Better still, Hulu is available to watch on an enormous range of devices, among them Android, iOS, Apple TV, Chromecast, Echo Show, Fire TV, Roku and games consoles.

How to watch History of the World Part 2 online from anywhere else in the world

(opens in new tab) Internationally, fans of celebrity packed sketch shows will be able to watch History of the World Part 2 through Disney Plus (opens in new tab) (via the Star hub). The episode rollout plan is the same as in the US, with two new episodes being uploaded to the platform daily from Monday, March 6 up until Thursday, March 9. It’s worth noting too, that while it’s been confirmed to rollout in territories like Canada, Australia and New Zealand, a UK release date hasn’t yet been provided. As Disney Plus has now been rolled out in North America, Europe and parts of Asia and Latin America, watching History of the World Part 2 using the service is easier than ever. If you’re located in a country where the service is available, just head to the Disney Plus website (opens in new tab) and sign up for the service to watch. In addition to being the exclusive international home of History of the World Part 2, Disney Plus also gives you access to Disney’s huge back catalog, the entire Star Wars canon, plus all things Marvel, Fox and Pixar all for just CA$11.99/£7.99/AU$13.99 a month (opens in new tab).

History of the World Part 2, episode guide

Episodes 1 & 2: Monday, March 6

Episodes 3 & 4: Tuesday, March 7

Episodes 5 & 6: Wednesday, March 8

Episodes 7 & 8: Thursday, March 9

History of the World Part 2 trailer

How to save money on Disney+

While there's no longer a Disney Plus free trial to speak of, the Disney Plus price offers great value and is already cheaper than competing streaming services like Netflix. Yet you can get more bang for your buck when you sign up for an annual subscription and get 15% off the monthly price. Yes, you have to splash a wad of cash initially, but with so much content to get stuck into, we very much doubt you'll run out of things to watch before your year is up. You're looking at $109.99/£79.90/AU$139.99 for a 12-month membership (opens in new tab).

If your interests are farther reaching (and you're in the US), then we'd seriously recommend the fantastic value Disney Plus bundle package. It adds Hulu and ESPN Plus to your subscription price, with the Hulu element opening up a world of more adult-focused content, including Hulu Originals like Extraordinary, Only Murders in the Building, How I Met Your Father and The Great. Meanwhile, ESPN Plus brings tonnes of exclusive live sport, highlights and documentaries. The combined ad-supported bundle costs just $12.99 per month (opens in new tab).

What else should I know about Disney+?

History of the World Part 2 is just the latest in a string of highly-anticipated releases exclusive to the platform, including Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Ms. Marvel (opens in new tab) and Werewolf By Night. Plus, there's plenty more on the way, such as Secret Invasion, X-Men-97 and Loki season 2, all set to arrive in the coming weeks and months.

You'll also find National Geographic documentaries, Disney and Pixar classics, the entire Star Wars saga, and every season of The Simpsons.

The streaming service has apps for iOS and Android (of course) and is available to watch online via the likes of Amazon Fire TV Stick, PS4, Xbox One, and Roku streaming devices.

History of the World Part 2 is available on the platform thanks to the new Star on Disney Plus that most global markets get to enjoy, which has seen the amount of content available through Disney Plus more than double, with a particular eye to shows grown-ups are going to enjoy.

Some of the best Star on Disney Plus shows include The Dropout, Snowfall, Only Murders in the Building, and Dopesick. And parents won’t have to worry about their kids accidentally seeing inappropriate content, as Star includes a slew of parental control features to ensure the service stays as family-friendly as ever.

It's available in the UK, most of Europe, and other select markets like Australia and New Zealand - but not in the US, where the media giant's Hulu service already has very similar ground covered.

Who stars in History of the World Part 2?

Take a deep breath. Here are most of the stars due to feature in History of the World Part 2, and in no particular order:

Seth Rogan

Nick Kroll

Wanda Sykes

Ike Barinholtz

Pamela Adlon

Jason Alexander

Zazie Beetz

Jillian Bell

Quinta Brunson

Dove Cameron

Ronny Chieng

Rob Corddry

Danny Devito

Jay Ellis

Jack Black

David Duchovny

Josh Gad

Kimiko Glenn

Jake Johnson

Richard Kind

Johnny Knoxville

Jason Mantzoukas

Kumail Nanjiani

Jack McBrayer

Emily Ratajkowski

Sam Richardson

Sarah Silverman

Jenifer Lewis

Timothy Simons

J.B. Smoove

Taika Waititi

Michaela Watkins

Casey Wilson

Tyler James Williams

Andrew Rannells

Fred Armisen

Joe Lo Truglio

Read more: