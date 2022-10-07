How to watch Werewolf by Night: stream the Marvel Halloween special on Disney Plus

Happy (almost) Halloween! We can’t wait for the deliriously bonkers Universal monster movie throwback Werewolf by Night, which will introduce the character of Jack Russell into the world of the MCU. But be warned: this ferociously fun one-hour-long special will leave you howling. We explain below how to watch Werewolf by Night online, while saving money with the $13.99 Disney Plus bundle (opens in new tab).

How to watch Werewolf by Night online Release date: Friday, October 7 at 12am PT / 3am ET Watch now: stream Werewolf by Night on Disney Plus from just $7.99/£7.99/AU$11.99 a month (opens in new tab) In the US? get the Disney Plus bundle for $13.99 a month (opens in new tab)

Gael García Bernal (The Motorcycle Diaries, Coco) stars as the eponymous Werewolf, a monster hunter by day who first appeared in Marvel Spotlight in 1972.

He’s part of a clandestine group of hunters that find themselves gathered at Bloodstone Manor after their leader’s death, where suspicions are stoked by the eccentric widow Verusa (Harriet Sansom Harris) that one of them might not be what they seem. Is Jack Russell a lycanthrope, or is she barking up the wrong tree?

Directed by Pixar and MCU collaborator Michael Giacchino, Werewolf by Night is a giddily retro homage to horror movies of the 30s and 40s like The Wolf Man. It cranks up the fog machine, melodrama and practical monster effects to deliver a deliriously enjoyable – yet still surprisingly scary – Halloween special, while maintaining its ties to the MCU.

Throw yourself into the spooky season now with our guide below, which explains how to watch Werewolf by Night online with a subscription to Disney Plus (opens in new tab).

How to watch Werewolf by Night online

(opens in new tab) Werewolf by Night, the spooktacular Marvel TV special, lands on Disney Plus (opens in new tab) on Friday, October 7 at 12am PT / 3am ET / 8am BST / 5pm AEST. As Disney Plus has now rolled out in North America, Europe and parts of Asia and Latin America, watching Werewolf by Night is easier than ever. If you’re located in a country where Disney Plus is available, you just need to head to the Disney Plus website (opens in new tab) and sign up for the service to watch. In addition to being the exclusive home of Werewolf by Night and Disney’s huge back catalog, Disney Plus also gives you access to the entire Star Wars canon, plus all things Fox, Pixar, and National Geographic. A Disney Plus subscription also unlocks everything Marvel, including Moon Knight, She-Hulk, the Avengers films and movies like Thor: Love and Thunder, all for just $7.99/£7.99/AU$11.99 a month (opens in new tab).

Watch Werewolf by Night with the Disney Bundle

(opens in new tab) Watch Werewolf by Night with the Disney Bundle (opens in new tab) $7.99 per month gets you Disney Plus, but for even more movies and TV shows, plus live sports and unmissable Originals, sign up for the $13.99 per month Disney Bundle instead. That gives you access to all three services – ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu – under one cut-price subscription.

How to save money on Disney+

While there's no longer a Disney Plus free trial to speak of, the Disney Plus price offers great value and is already cheaper than competing streaming services like Netflix. Yet you can get more bang for your buck when you sign up for an annual subscription and get 15% off the monthly price. Yes, you have to splash a wad of cash initially, but with so much content to get stuck into, we very much doubt you'll run out of things to watch before your year is up. You're looking at $79.99/£79.90/AU$119.99 for a 12-month membership (opens in new tab).

If your interests are farther reaching (and you're in the US), then we'd seriously recommend the fantastic value Disney Plus bundle package. It adds Hulu and ESPN Plus to your subscription price, with the Hulu element opening up a world of more adult-focused content, including Hulu Originals like Candy, Conversations with Friends, the Hellraiser reboot and Nine Perfect Strangers. Meanwhile, ESPN Plus brings tonnes of exclusive live sport, highlights and documentaries. The combined bundle costs just $13.99 per month (opens in new tab).

What else should I know about Disney+?

Werewolf by Night is the latest in a string exciting new releases exclusive to Disney Plus, including Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi and She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. And there's plenty more where those came from, with The Mandalorian season 3 and Willow - a sequel series to Ron Howard’s 1980s’s fantasy-adventure film - both set to arrive in the next few months.

You'll also find National Geographic documentaries, Disney and Pixar classics, the entire Star Wars saga and every season of The Simpsons.

Star on Disney Plus, meanwhile, has seen the amount of content available through Disney Plus more than double, with a particular eye to more grown-up shows. Some of the best Star on Disney Plus shows include The Dropout, Snowfall, Only Murders in the Building, and Dopesick. And parents won’t have to worry about their kids accidentally seeing inappropriate content, as Star includes a slew of parental control features to ensure the service stays as family-friendly as ever.

Star on Disney Plus is available in the UK, most of Europe, and other select markets like Australia and New Zealand - but not in the US, where the media giant's Hulu service already has very similar ground covered.

So, what devices can you watch Disney Plus on? The streaming service has apps for iOS and Android (of course) and is available to watch online via the likes of Amazon Fire TV Stick, PS4, Xbox One and Roku streaming devices.