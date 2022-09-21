Sitting in place as a sequel series, Andor, starring Diego Luna, hits screens on Wednesday. Described as a more grown-up addition to the Star Wars saga, Andor follows Cassian Andor in the aftermath of his home planet's destruction at the hands of the Galactic Empire and the rise of the Rebel Alliance. To kick things off, three episodes are available to stream at launch on Disney Plus. Here's how to watch Andor and what time to watch new episodes wherever you are.

Fans of the original films will be please to note that Andor uses limited CGI in favour of practical effects. Expect a visual style more in keeping with the original Star Wars epics. The spy thriller-style plot line meanwhile promises a more gritty feel than we've recently come to expect from Star Wars spin-offs.

Alongside Luna, who serves as an executive producer, the cast also includes Stellan Skarsgård, Forest Whitaker, Genevieve O'Reilly, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Adria Arjona.

Rogue One writer Tony Gilroy is back on board for this new show, while Andor also boasts a host of big name directors and writers, including Toby Haynes ("Black Mirror"), Susanna White ("The Deuce"), Benjamin Caron ("The Crown"), Stephen Schiff ("The Americans"), and Beau Willimon ("House of Cards").

Read on below for the details on how to watch Andor online and exclusively on Disney Plus including the best streaming deals available globally.

You can watch Andor online on Disney Plus globally from Wednesday, September 21. The first three episodes will drop simultaneously at 12am PT / 3am ET / 8am BST / 5pm AEST.

New Andor episodes arrive on consecutive Wednesdays at the same time. The final episode of Andor airs on Wednesday, November 23.

Full Andor release dates and episode schedule:

Andor episode 1: Wednesday, September 21

Andor episode 2: Wednesday, September 21

Andor episode 3: Wednesday, September 21

Andor episode 4: Wednesday, September 28

Andor episode 5: Wednesday, October 5

Andor episode 6: Wednesday, October 12

Andor episode 7: Wednesday, October 19

Andor episode 8: Wednesday, October 26

Andor episode 9: Wednesday, November 2

Andor episode 10: Wednesday, November 9

Andor episode 11: Wednesday, November 16

Andor episode 12: Wednesday, November 23

How to watch Andor online

(opens in new tab) Exclusive to Disney Plus (opens in new tab), the first three episodes of Andor land on Wednesday, September 21 where they’ll be available to watch from 12am PT / 3am ET / 8am BST / 5pm AEST. Subsequent instalments are then added every Wednesday, right up until the finale on November 23. As Disney Plus has now rolled out in North America, Europe and parts of Asia and Latin America, watching Andor is easier than ever. If you’re located in a country where Disney Plus is available, you just need to head to the Disney Plus website (opens in new tab) and sign up for the service to watch. In addition to being the exclusive home of Andor and Disney’s huge back catalog, Disney Plus also gives you access to the entire Star Wars canon, plus all things Fox, Pixar, and National Geographic. A Disney Plus subscription also unlocks everything Marvel, including She-Hulk and Moon Knight, all for just $7.99/£7.99/AU$11.99 a month (opens in new tab).

Watch Andor with the Disney Bundle

(opens in new tab) The best Disney Plus deal in the US is to watch Andor with the Disney Bundle (opens in new tab). The Disney Bundle gives you three streaming services at a discount rate. It's Disney Plus, ESPN+ and Hulu all for $13.99 per month. A subscription to Disney Plus on its own is $7.99 per month. Try adding all the movies, TV shows, live sports and Hulu Originals for a few dollars more. There are no long contracts. You can cancel at any time.

How to save money on Disney+

While there's no longer a Disney Plus free trial to speak of, the Disney Plus price offers great value and is already cheaper than competing streaming services like Netflix. Yet you can get more bang for your buck when you sign up for an annual subscription and get 15% off the monthly price. Yes, you have to splash a wad of cash initially, but with so much content to get stuck into, we very much doubt you'll run out of things to watch before your year is up. You're looking at $79.99/£79.90/AU$119.99 for a 12-month membership (opens in new tab).

If your interests are farther reaching (and you're in the US), then we'd seriously recommend the fantastic value Disney Plus bundle package. It adds Hulu and ESPN Plus to your subscription price, with the Hulu element opening up a world of more adult-focused content, including Hulu Originals like Candy, Conversations with Friends, and Nine Perfect Strangers. Meanwhile, ESPN Plus brings tonnes of exclusive live sport, highlights and documentaries. The combined bundle costs just $13.99 per month (opens in new tab).

What else should I know about Disney+?

Andor is the latest in a string of recent blockbuster releases exclusive to the platform, including Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk and Obi-Wan Kenobi. And there's plenty more where those came from, including, Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi, Willow and The Mandalorian season 3, which are all set to arrive in the coming weeks and months.

You'll also find National Geographic documentaries, Disney and Pixar classics, the entire Star Wars saga and every season of The Simpsons.

Star on Disney Plus, meanwhile, has seen the amount of content available through Disney Plus more than double, with a particular eye to more grown-up shows. Some of the best Star on Disney Plus shows include Pam and Tommy and Dopesick. And parents won’t have to worry about their kids accidentally seeing inappropriate content, as Star includes a slew of parental control features to ensure the service stays as family-friendly as ever.

Star on Disney Plus is available in the UK, most of Europe, and other select markets like Australia and New Zealand - but not in the US, where the media giant's Hulu service already has very similar ground covered.

So, what devices can you watch Disney Plus on? The streaming service has apps for iOS and Android (of course) and is available to watch online via the likes of Amazon Fire TV Stick, PS4, Xbox One and Roku streaming devices.