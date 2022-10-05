Hellraiser (2022) release date and time: how to watch the new movie from anywhere

The much-anticipated reimagining of Clive Barker’s The Hellbound Heart, the basis of the author’s own film adaptation that stunned the world in 1987, has finally landed. That means Pinhead and the Cenobites are back and looking for a new batch of souls to play with. You can watch Hellraiser (2022) online from release with a subscription to Hulu. Below we'll explain how to catch the movie from anywhere, and when and what time it's released.

Watch Hellraiser (2022) online Release date: Friday, October 7 (US) | Wednesday, October 26 (AU) Directed by: David Bruckner Starring: Jamie Clayton, Odessa A'zion, Brandon Flynn, Goran Višnjić, Hiam Abbass, Selina Lo. Watch FREE online: in the US on Hulu with a 30-day FREE trial Watch anywhere: try the world's top VPN (opens in new tab)

Director David Bruckner has hold of the puzzle box this time. He’s the man behind 2020’s incredibly creepy The Night House, alongside screenwriters Ben Collins, Luke Piotrowski, and executive producer David S. Goyer (Dark City, Batman Begins). Together, they’ve produced an adaptation closer to the spirit of Barker’s terrifying source material.

Odessa A’zion (Let’s Scare Julie, Ghosts) stars as Riley, a girl in the grip of drug addiction who stumbles upon the ancient puzzle box that, once solved, opens a portal to a realm of indivisible pleasure and pain and from which the mutilated Cenobites emerge.

Doug Bradley played the role until 2005, but now Sense8’s Jamie Clayton is stepping into the Hell Priest’s robes. The rest of the group of sadistic, extra-dimensional beings includes Yinka Olorunnife as Weeper and Jason Liles as Chatterer. Adam Faison, Goran Višnjić (ER, The Boys), and Succession’s Hiam Abbass will also feature.

Hellraiser (2022) is released at 12am PT/ 3am ET / 9am BST on Friday October 7. Prepare for this brilliantly twisted reincarnation of a horror classic, as we explain below how to watch Hellraiser (2022) online from anywhere.

How to watch Hellraiser FREE on Hulu in the US

Get ready for supernatural thrills and cold, clammy dread when the new Hellraiser film lands on Hulu Friday, October 7 at 12am PT/ 3am ET. Hulu plans are available from just $6.99 a month. Hulu even offers a FREE 1-month trial, which means you could work your way through plenty of great content – Under the Banner of Heaven, The Kardashians, Only Murders in the Building and another recent Clive Barker adaptation, Books of Blood – before having to pay a dime. To get the ultimate value, though, purchase Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month with the Disney Plus bundle, which provides loads of extra film and TV content in addition to live sports.

How to watch Hellraiser online from outside your country

(opens in new tab) Away from home when this “re-imaging” of Hellraiser arrives on Hulu? If you're going to be away, you’ll find the content you’re trying to watch geo-blocked where you are. Luckily, a VPN (opens in new tab) provides a simple solution. This piece of software alters your IP address to that of another country, which means you can gain access to your preferred IPTV service and watch the latest buzz-worthy films and shows from anywhere.

Can I watch Hellraiser online in Canada?

There’s no indication that the new Cenobites will be coming to Canada. In most instances, Hulu Originals like Hellraiser 2022 make their way to the Disney Plus ‘Star’ platform a few months after their debut outside the US – like FX’s Little Demon – but there’s been no news yet that Hellraiser will be added to Disney’s VOD platorm. If that changes, we’ll be sure to let you know here. Of course, if you’re travelling in another country when the film debuts, you can still connect to your streaming service by downloading a VPN (opens in new tab). That will allow you to watch Hellraiser (2022) online no matter where you are.

Can I watch Hellraiser online in the UK?

The answer just might tear your soul apart, but…no. You can't. As with Canada, there’s no word that Hellraiser will get an international home on Disney Plus in the UK, now, or in the next few months. However, if you're an American and find yourself away in the UK and unable to access Hulu due to geo-blocking restrictions, by purchasing a VPN you can watch (opens in new tab) all your favorite films and TV shows online, no matter where in the world you are.

How to watch Hellraiser online in Australia

Good news for Down Under: all hell will break loose on Wednesday, October 26 as the new Hellraiser movie arrives on Paramount Plus! A monthly subscription to Paramount Plus costs AUD$8.99, and offers up TV series like NCIS: Hawaii, horror-thriller Yellowjackets, and Dexter: New Blood, in addition to live sports, Paramount Originals and ViacomCBS content, plus films fresh from cinemas. Even better, new subscribers can enjoy a 7-day FREE trial before paying a single Aussie dollar.

Hellraiser (2022) trailer