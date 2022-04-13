How to watch The Kardashians online: stream the new reality show wherever you are

A year after pop culture phenomenon "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" aired its final episode after 20 seasons, reality TV's royal family are back with a brand new show that's exclusive to Hulu in the US simply called The Kardashians, of course. Don't pretend you're not going to watch. Read on as we explain how to watch The Kardashians online wherever you are.

Watch The Kardashians online Release date: Thursday, April 14 Starring: Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kanye West, Travis Barker, Pete Davison, US Stream: Hulu with a 30-day FREE trial UK stream: Disney Plus

The Kardashians promises to show the social media superstars in a way "never before seen" but fans but will be relieved to know the new spin-off series doesn't look set to deviate too far from the winning formula of KUWTK. The show once again is set to follow the personal lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Sisters Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie, as well as their mom, Kris are all back for the ride as well as their significant others. Expect juicy celebrity insights into Kim and Kanye West's divorce drama, along with her blossoming romance with SNL star Pete Davison, Kylie's secret second pregnancy with Travis Scott, as well as a peek behind the scenes as Kourtney and Travis Barker get engaged.

Read on for all the details on on how to watch The Kardashians online wherever you are.

More can't miss TV: here's how to watch Normal People

How to watch The Kardashians on Hulu in the US

The Kardashians is exclusive to Hulu in the States, with new episodes released weekly from Thursday, April 14. Hulu plans are available from just $6.99 a month. In fact, Hulu even offers a FREE 1-month trial, which means you could work your way through plenty of great TV shows before you have to pay a dime. To get the ultimate value, though, bag the Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month with the Disney Plus bundle, which provides loads of great film and TV content in addition to live sports. Of course, you can watch Hulu on nearly anything, with the Hulu app available for: Android and iOS devices, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Echo Show and Fire TV devices, select smart TVs and Android TVs, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, Mac, PC and Roku streamers. So whatever your platform, don't hold back and take advantage of that Hulu free trial today.

How to watch The Kardashians online in Canada

For Canadian reality TV fans, the House of Mouse is where its at for streaming The Kardashians, with show exclusive to Disney Plus in the region. The great news is that the service will be making episodes available at the same time that they're available in the US on Hulu, so you won't be getting spoilers from your friends across the border, with the show premiering on April 14th. A Disney Plus subscription currently costs $11.99 CAD a month, but there's a saving to be had if you sign up for the year, with an annual subscription costing $119.99 CAD.

How to watch The Kardashians online in the UK

There's no wait in store for UK viewers as The Kardashians will also be drooping exclusively on Disney Plus on Thursday, April 14. Disney Plus costs £7.99 per month (or £79.90 for an annual subscription), and plays host to a massive library of family entertainment, including almost the entire Disney, Star Wars and Marvel cinematic library and spin offs, plus more adult fare with Star and National Geographic shows and films. Other great shows on Disney Plus include Pam & Tommy and The Dropout. Take a look at all the rest of the best Disney Plus shows that you can stream right now.

How to watch The Kardashians online in Australia