I adore my Nintendo Switch 2, but as many predicted, it faces a familiar challenge: battery life. It's by no means dreadful, but I definitely find it runs out a little faster compared to my Switch OLED (and the original Switch before that).

Of course, it does feature a bigger battery than its predecessors, but that's mostly to account for improved performance. Still, I've not second-guessed my generational upgrade once.

However, since I travel often and frequently forget to charge up when there's the opportunity, even a slightly diminished handheld battery life can prove irritating. There are heaps of Switch 2 cases on sites like Amazon, and an ample supply of the best power banks on offer too, but given the Switch 2's innate portability, I'm loath to pack my bag with too many loose gadgets.

That's where Belkin's Charging Case for Nintendo Switch 2 comes in. This bad boy packs a 10,000mAh battery pack complete with a display, and also comes with its own USB-C charger. I snagged one of the sage cases myself, and it's washed away my battery anxiety overnight – but there's a lot else to love.

First up, let's talk about protective measures. Now, it could be the slightly larger frame in contrast to its ever-thin profile (or the loftier price tag...), but I've been nursing my Nintendo Switch 2 like a newborn babe for fear of it being damaged, especially when I'm travelling.

Available in three chic colors (black, sand, and sage), Belkin's charging case is well-padded and made with a durable polyester outer shell and a wraparound zip. I adore the trendy sage colorway, which is slightly more green than grey and matches my largely matcha-influenced aesthetic for 2025.

Open up the case and you'll find a soft velvety interior as well as some built-in storage; namely, a mesh pocket for wires and other accessories (including a fitted Apple AirTag pocket), and a flat panel with 12 elasticated game card holders. On the other half, there's a recess to house the battery with a velcro strap to keep it secure, and the Switch 2 slots in neatly above this in a fitted bed to keep it snug.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

With the Switch 2 in tow, it weighs in at 2.6 lbs / 1.84kg; a little meaty, yes, but far more compact than the alternative loose portable battery. It's backed by a two-year warranty, too, so you're covered on multiple fronts.

All this contributes to far greater peace of mind for me when I'm out and about with my Switch 2, whether that's through keeping me charged and ready to play, protecting my case from damage, or offering peace of mind that, should it get lost, my Apple AirTag can easily help me relocate it.

You can grab Belkin's charge case for $69.99 / £49.99 / AU$99.95, but there's also a non-charging version available for $29.99 / £17.99 / AU$39.95. If you've not yet bought Nintendo's latest handheld, you can read TechRadar’s full review of the Nintendo Switch 2 here.