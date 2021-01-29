Best iPhone chargers 2021: the perfect cables, mats and blocks for your iPhone

The bigger and better Apple's batteries get, the bigger the screens and the more powerful the processors the company attaches to them on the iPhone. That means we all still need to charge our iPhones regularly.

The two types of charging are wired and wireless. Wired can be faster, but not always: what matters is the power of the charger. Until very recently every iPhone came with a 5W charger, but iPhones have supported fast charging since the iPhone 8. For that you’ll need an 18W charger or better, and it should have a USB-C connector, not the more familiar USB-A.

iPhones use slightly different wireless charging to Android devices, so it’s crucial that you look for PD (Power Delivery) if fast charging matters to you as that’s the one Apple’s iPhones use. Without it, a fast charger won’t charge, er, fastly.

Below you'll find advice on what to look for in a charger, followed by our picks of the best.

Wireless vs wired charging

Wireless isn’t as fast, but it’s more convenient. Most wireless iPhone chargers deliver 5W or 7.5W and work through most iPhone cases.

Most standalone charging pads expect you to provide the actual charger brick, and can’t deliver more power than you put into them – so even if an iPhone wireless charging pad can deliver 7.5W, it can’t do that if you’re plugging it into a charger that only gives it 5W.

How to pick a charger

Don’t just look at the price. Look at what you want to do now, and what you might want to do next year. For example, an 18W charger will fast charge your iPhone, but it’s not powerful enough to run a MacBook Pro; a more powerful one may be a better option for your future tech arsenal.

It’s also wise to go for USB-C even if you don’t need it right now: that’s where everything is heading, so USB-C is future-proof and backwards compatible. Just remember that we mean USB-C plugging into the charger, and Lightning on the other end of the cable to plug into the iPhone.

Below are our favorite iPhone charging blocks, iPhone charging cables and wireless iPhone charging pads. We’ve chosen them on three key criteria: quality, usefulness and value for money. Whether you’re a road warrior or a box set binger, these chargers, cables and pads are the best ways to keep your iPhone powered up.

What to look for...

In a charging block

Power and ports matter here. For fast charging (iPhone 8 onwards) you’ll need 18W or more and USB-C, not the older, more common USB-A.

In a charging cable

Durability is key. Nylon braiding reduces tangling; look for reinforcements where the cable meets the connector, as that’s where cables tend to fray.

In a wireless charger

Many wireless chargers deliver 5W, which is fine for overnight charging, but 7.5W charges faster.

The best iPhone chargers and charging blocks

(Image credit: Apple)

1. Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter The charger your new iPhone is missing Specifications Wattage: 20W Weight: Not stated Ports: USB-C TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $18.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Fastest Apple iPhone power adapter yet + Typical Apple quality Reasons to avoid - Typical Apple pricing - Should come with your phone

The charger that Apple recommends for your iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPhone 12 Mini, is also the one you'll wish came bundled with your not exactly cheap purchase. It's a fast charger so it's a worthwhile investment compared to simply using the charging cable, but you'll begrudge the fact you need to pay the extra.

Still, if you're going to do so, at least you get a quality product. It has that clean minimalist design that works so well for Apple devices, and it's as simple to use it as it comes. Obviously, don't expect it to come with a spare charging cable. That would be far too much like good value.

(Image credit: Apple)

2. Apple 18W USB-C Power Adapter Offers a big speed boost Specifications Wattage: 18W Weight: not stated Ports: USB-C TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $27.60 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + 18W is much faster than 5W + Typical Apple quality Reasons to avoid - Typical Apple pricing - Should have come with your phone

Apple recommends this charger for the iPad Pro and iPhone 8 or later, all of which support fast charging; despite this, Apple didn’t provide a fast charger with the iPhone 8, 8 Plus, X, XS, XR or the non-Pro iPhone 11, so this is a purchase you’re going to make while pulling a pretty sour face.

But if you’re a heavy iPhone user, it’s a worthwhile investment. The difference between the 18W charger and the ancient 5W one is dramatic: with the former you can get about 50% charge from flat in half an hour, but the latter takes about six years.

Does the Apple charger come with a cable? Ha ha ha no.

(Image credit: Anker)

3. Anker PowerPort Speed Plus Duo Two ports and high speeds Specifications Wattage: 42W Weight: 145g Ports: USB-C, USB-A TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $25.99 View at Amazon 524 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Fast charging for iPhones + Also has a USB-A port Reasons to avoid - A bit bulky - Not quite powerful enough for a laptop

If you can’t bear giving more money to Apple for the charger that should have come with your phone, be careful what you buy instead: some chargers advertised as fast chargers are only fast for Android devices, not Apple ones. This one, though, is a 42W fast charger that works with all iPhones and fast charges iPhone 8s onwards.

It’s half the price of the Apple one and has one high-speed USB-C for fast charging and a second USB-A for other devices. Cables aren’t included.

We’ve used many Anker chargers for many years now and we’ve found them to be utterly reliable.

(Image credit: Anker)

4. Anker PowerPort Atom III Masses of power Specifications Wattage: 60W Weight: 142g Ports: USB-C TODAY'S BEST DEALS $39.99 View at Moment Reasons to buy + Very powerful + Two-port version available + Smaller than Apple equivalent Reasons to avoid - Overkill for just phone charging

If you want to charge your laptop as well as your iPhone, this is the iPhone charger for you. It comes in two flavors, a single-port one and one with a second USB-A port; while they both have the same usual selling price, at the time of writing the single-port one is being heavily discounted on Amazon.

The PowerPort Atom III has 60W of power and can charge pretty much anything that you can connect to its USB-C port.

(Image credit: TeckNet)

5. TeckNet 30W PD USB Charger A three-port beast Specifications Wattage: 30W Weight: 168g Ports: 1 x USB-C, 2 x USB-A TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Three ports + Fast charging Reasons to avoid - It’s massive - Like a whale

Most of us live in households where there’s more than one kind of device to charge. This from TeckNet is a good solution: it has an 18W USB-C port with Power Delivery for fast charging your iPhone, and it also has two USB-A ports that you can use to charge other devices at the same time.

It’s a fairly bulky thing – don’t expect to be able to hide it behind something in the kitchen – but it’s solid, safe and delivers enough power to recharge even the biggest iPhone at high speed. Three ports mean it’s a good travel option too.

(Image credit: Tommox)

6. TOMMOX PowerCenter 4 75W PD USB Charger Powerful and versatile Specifications Wattage: 75W Weight: 228g Ports: 1 x USB-C, 3 x USB-A TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + It’s very powerful + It’s got four ports Reasons to avoid - It’s huge - It’s ugly

It’s not pretty, it’s not incredibly light and it’s not very small, but the PowerCenter 4 is pretty useful. It can throw up to 60W through its USB-C connector, which is enough to charge a laptop, and its triple USB-A connectors enable you to connect and charge three other devices at the same time.

Like many such chargers it’s dual voltage so you can take it with you on holiday to charge your iPhone, your Kindle, your camera, your Apple Watch and anything else that needs topping up. It’s not as elegant as a multi-device wireless charger, but it’s an awful lot cheaper.

The best iPhone charging cables

(Image credit: Anker)

1. Anker Powerline Plus II USB-C to Lightning Cable Very fast and built to last Specifications Length: 0.9m Connections: USB-C to Lightning TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $21.99 View at Amazon 891 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Incredibly fast + Virtually unbreakable + Lifetime guarantee Reasons to avoid - Empty List

The Powerline Plus II is exceptionally tough and exceptionally quick, and may be the last Lightning cable you ever buy. That’s because it’s designed for USB-C connections, which deliver much faster charging than USB-A ones – assuming your charger delivers the right amount of juice, of course.

It works with high-powered chargers including Apple’s ones and is lab-tested to withstand 30,000 bends, which means it should last thirty times longer than lesser cables. Anker is so confident that it offers a lifetime warranty: this cable should last much longer than any of your iPhones or iPads.

(Image credit: Anker)

2. Anker Powerline USB-C to Lightning Cable A cheaper, weaker option Specifications Length: 1.8m Connections: USB-C to Lightning TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $10.99 View at Amazon 10 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Cheaper than the Powerline Plus II + Lifetime guarantee Reasons to avoid - Not braided

If you’re not fussed about getting a braided cable and want a 1.8 meter one, the original Powerline cables are very good value: you’ll be hard pushed to find a similarly good quality USB-C cable of the same length for the same price.

The question here is whether you want the increased strength of the braided Powerline Plus II, which is only a little bit more expensive. Where that one has been lab-tested to survive 30,000 bends, the original Powerline has only been tested to 12,000 bends – although like its sibling it does come with a lifetime warranty.

(Image credit: Amazon)

3. AmazonBasics DoubleBraided Nylon USB-A to Lightning Cable A cable with a lot of length Specifications Length: 3m Connections: USB-A to Lightning TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $12.18 View at Amazon 22 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + It’s really long + It comes in nice colors Reasons to avoid - USB-A, not C - Some colors cost more

This 3 meter cable may be the most useful iPhone charging cable ever made. It’s available in much smaller sizes, but there’s a reason we love the long one. It’s long enough to stretch from a wall socket to the sofa or from your in-car charger to the kids’ iPad in the back seat.

Length isn’t the only good thing here. Nylon braiding means it doesn’t tangle easily, and the sleeves at the joint between the cable and the connector prevent the bending that can lead to dangerous fraying.

The colors range from utilitarian grey to hard-to-lose red and rose gold. Our only niggle is that the lightning end feels a little looser than Apple’s own cable, especially in our iPad.

(Image credit: Apple)

4. Apple USB-C to Lightning Cable The straightforward choice Specifications Length: 1m Connections: USB-C to Lightning TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $19 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Highly compatible + Apple branded Reasons to avoid - Not cheap - Not as durable as others

Simple in almost every way, the Apple USB-C to Lightning cable is an ideal option if you feel best sticking with the Apple name. It's not as durable as some other options here with the cable prone to eventually fraying unless you're very careful but you have the guarantee of compatibility thanks to this being made exclusively for Apple devices.

The cable works with iPhones, iPads and iPods that have Lightning connectors so it's fairly flexible here. You can also use it with numerous types of USB-C power adapters to gain fast-charging functionality. It's far from an exciting cable with only one color option and little else going on but it's highly dependable.

(Image credit: Belkin)

5. Belkin Triple Pack of 6-inch Charge and Sync Cables Connects to almost everything Specifications Length: 6 inches Connectors: USB-A / Lightning, USB-A / microUSB, USB-A / Apple 30-pin TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Three kinds of connector + Good build quality + Works with old iPhones Reasons to avoid - They’re very short

Here’s a handy one for people with gadgets of various vintages: a triple pack of 6-inch charging cables that covers pre-Lightning iPhones, iPads and iPods, plus modern Lightning devices and non-Apple micro USB devices such as Kindles, console controllers and cameras.

We’d argue that the main benefit of buying a triple-pack of good-quality cables from the likes of Belkin instead of a single cable with swappable connectors is that swapping connectors causes wear and tear for the three days you get before losing all of them.

(Image credit: Belkin)

6. Belkin Boost Charge USB-C cable A high-quality choice that gives you room to maneuver Specifications Length: 1.2m Connectors: USB-A to Lightning TODAY'S BEST DEALS $9.99 View at Abt Electronics 224 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + A little bit longer + Typical Belkin quality Reasons to avoid - Limited color choice - Not braided

Sometimes little things make a big difference: at 1.2 meters (4ft) compared to the more common 0.9 meter (3ft), Belkin’s Boost is a little bit longer than the average iPhone charging cable.

That extra foot means it’s a lot more useful: it’s long enough to reach from the floor socket to the sofa without you having to sit in an awkward position; it’s long enough to reach the bedside table without having to rearrange the furniture; it’s long enough for the passenger in your car, and so on.

It’s a typically high quality Belkin product, although personally we prefer braided cables to smooth ones.

The best iPhone wireless charging pads and car chargers

(Image credit: Mophie)

1. Mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad Charge all your Apple devices at once Specifications Wattage: 7.5W Portable: Not really TODAY'S BEST DEALS $97.95 View at invisibleSHIELD Reasons to buy + Charge iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch + Perfect for night charging + Wireless everything Reasons to avoid - Relatively expensive

With Apple’s AirPower wireless charging pad DOA, where do you go when you want to charge not just your iPhone but your AirPods and your Apple Watch too? Mophie has the answer, and while it’s hardly cheap it’s compact, stylish, easy to clean and particularly handy for commuters and travelers.

It will chuck 7.5W of power at your iPhone and works through cases up to 3mm thick, while the Apple Watch connector is housed at an angle that’s ideal for Bedside Mode and the AirPods charging point doesn’t obscure your view of your Apple Watch’s face.

Unlike standard wireless charging pads you won’t need to buy or provide a separate wall charger, either.

(Image credit: Apple)

2. Apple MagSafe Charger The best 'wireless' option for iPhone 12 Specifications Wattage: 15W Portable: Yes TODAY'S BEST DEALS $39 View at Best Buy Reasons to buy + Fast speeds + Simple design Reasons to avoid - Not quite wireless

The Apple MagSafe charger is designed with the iPhone 12 in mind, using the smartphone's magnets to align correctly and thereby ensuring you get the best possible charging speeds.

It doesn't feel as wireless as some wireless chargers because, simply put, it's not. Instead, you clip the MagSafe charger to the back of your phone but it's still far more convenient than plugging in a regular charging cable, plus it's faster.

As always with official Apple products, expect to pay a bit of a premium for the convenience of properly aligned magnets.

(Image credit: Apple)

3. MagSafe Duo Portable if slow Specifications Wattage: Up to 14W Portable: Yes TODAY'S BEST DEALS $129 View at Best Buy Reasons to buy + Very portable + Charges multiple devices Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Slower charging

If you want a highly stylish wireless charger that also happens to charge both your iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time, the MagSafe Duo looks gorgeous. It's not as fast as other wireless chargers because it only offers up to 11W when hooked up to a (not included) 27W wall adapter, however that won't be an issue if your focus is overnight charging.

Where the MagSafe Duo does stand out is in its ability to be folded in half and easily deposited in your pocket for safe keeping. You won't have trouble finding room for this device when it's not in use, and it's ideal for regular travel.

Just bear in mind that you're paying the Apple premium for good looks and a practical design.

(Image credit: Anker)

4. Anker PowerWave Fast Wireless Charging Pad Wireless charging at solid speeds Specifications Wattage: 10W / 7.5W (iPhones) Portable: Yes TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon 941 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Simple and slimline + Non-slip surface + More iPhone power than most Reasons to avoid - Requires appropriate wall charger

As with wired fast chargers, wireless chargers don’t work in the same way for iPhones as they do for Android devices.

For example, a typical 10W wireless charger will deliver that power to Android but drop to 7.5W or even 5W for an iPhone. That’s because Apple doesn’t currently support 10W wireless charging: it initially supported 5W and upped that to 7.5W, but iOS 13 still currently limits some Qi chargers to 5W.

This Anker wireless charger delivers the current iPhone maximum of 7.5W to recent iPhones, but it’s important to note that it can only do that if it’s connected to a wall charger that’s compatible with Quick Charge 3.0. If not, it isn’t drawing enough power.

(Image credit: Belkin)

5. Belkin PowerHouse Charge Dock A simple, affordable option Specifications Wattage: 12W (wired) 5W (wireless) Portable: not really TODAY'S BEST DEALS $99.99 View at Best Buy Reasons to buy + Simple dual charging + Movable Lightning connector Reasons to avoid - Wireless is for Watch, not iPhone - Some users report case color transfer

Belkin’s PowerHouse is a simple, effective and reasonably-priced dual charger for iPhone and Apple Watch, and it works with any iPhone that has a Lightning connector.

Unlike the Mophie wireless pad there’s no AirPods charger and the iPhone connection is wired, not wireless – but the connector is movable so you shouldn’t have to take your phone out of its case.

The integrated, magnetic Apple Watch charger doesn’t need your charging cable – so you can use your Watch cable somewhere else, for example when you’re traveling or at work.

It’s a good quality charger but beware if you have an official Apple leather case: some reviewers say the heat from the charger transfers color from the case to the charger.

(Image credit: Anker)

6. Anker Power Drive PD 2-port Type C Car Charger A fast charging solution for your car Specifications Wattage: 30W Ports: USB-C, USB-A TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $30.99 View at Amazon 736 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Very powerful for a car charger + USB-C for fast charging iPhones + USB-A for older devices Reasons to avoid - Unplug it when the engine’s off

Many car chargers deliver tiny amounts of power, and that’s a problem if you want to charge something hungry such as an iPad, or if you need to recharge a flat iPhone in a hurry.

Anker’s Power Drive PD solves that problem: it’s a 30W charger with a fast USB-C port as well as a USB-A port for older devices and devices that don’t support fast charging.

That means you can charge your iPad while topping up your iPhone, or just recharge something big like your laptop. It’s small, too, so it won’t dominate the dashboard like some other multi-socket chargers do.

(Image credit: Anker)

7. Anker PowerDrive 2 Elite Car Charger It's not fast but it is cheap Specifications Wattage: 24W Ports: 2x USB-A TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $12.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Cheap + Cheerful Reasons to avoid - Limited power output - No fast charging

If your iPhone doesn’t support fast charging, if you don’t need it, or if you don’t want to pay for it, then this is one of the best bargain chargers. There’s no USB-C socket here so don’t expect to charge an iPhone 11 in half an hour, but twin USB-A sockets mean you can connect two devices simultaneously.

It’s a good option for running older devices or for maintaining the charge you already have, so for example you could use it to power your phone when you use it as a sat-nav: no matter how far your destination, you’ll still have a fully-charged iPhone when you get there.