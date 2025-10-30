Capcom has just revealed a Resident Evil Requiem-themed Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller that's set to launch on February 27, 2026 - the same day as the game itself.

Revealed in a 'Road to Requiem' video posted to the official Resident Evil YouTube channel, presenter Maggie Robertson (voice of Resident Evil Village's Lady Dimitrescu) describes this special edition Switch 2 Pro Controller as follows:

"Featuring Resident Evil Requiem design, and styled in gunmetal-inspired black, this original controller boldly showcases in-world newspaper articles from the game, capturing its dark and immersive atmosphere. Launching the same day as the game itself, you can bring home both on February 27, 2026."

The US-facing Nintendo website has a store page live for the product. We can see it'll cost $99.99 (around £84.99 / AU$149), a decent bit more than the standard model's retail price of $84.99 / £74.99 / AU$119.95.

The page does say the controller is sold out, which will mean one of two things. Either pre-orders haven't actually gone live at Nintendo's store just yet, or demand for the controller spread faster than the T-Virus. However, US retailer Best Buy seems to have jumped the gun and also has its pre-orders live for the controller. Right now, this is your best bet in the US.

Now, check our lists below for the US and UK, as I've collated all the best retailer links to check for when the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller Resident Evil Requiem Edition expands its pre-order horizons, if it even does so at all.

Where to buy Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller Resident Evil Requiem Edition - US

Pre-orders live Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller Resident Evil Requiem Edition: $99.99 at Best Buy Read more Read less ▼ Best Buy should currently be your port of call if you want to get a pre-order in now. Pre-orders are live for the controller at the big box retailer, but we're not sure how long for.

"Sold out" Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller Resident Evil Requiem Edition: $99.99 at nintendo.com Read more Read less ▼ The controller has an actual store page at Nintendo, but is currently unavailable to pre-order. It appears to be sold out for now, but a "check back soon" message below may suggest stock will return.

Listing TBC Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller - Resident Evil Requiem Edition: at Walmart Read more Read less ▼ No store page live just yet at the Wall of Marts, nor does it have any Requiem-related store pages for the games or otherwise. Still worth a bookmark if this is your go-to retailer.

Listing TBC Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller - Resident Evil Requiem Edition: at Target Read more Read less ▼ Target reliably has stock in for Switch 2 accessories, so it's also one to watch for the Requiem edition of the Switch 2 Pro Controller. No listing just yet.

Listing TBC Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller - Resident Evil Requiem Edition: at Newegg Read more Read less ▼ I'm not necessarily expecting Newegg to have a listing, but it does stock the regular Switch 2 Pro Controller, so one to potentially keep an eye on.

Where to buy Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller Resident Evil Requiem Edition - UK

Listing TBC Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller - Resident Evil Requiem Edition: at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ It's looking bleak in the UK for stock, and Amazon doesn't even have a whiff for now. Still one to bookmark as Amazon UK does tend to get the lion's share of stock.

Listing TBC Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller - Resident Evil Requiem Edition: at very.co.uk Read more Read less ▼ Once again, nothing at Very for now. But again, it's a reliable retailer for Switch 2 stock so well worth keeping an eye on.

Listing TBC Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller - Resident Evil Requiem Edition: at ShopTo.Net Read more Read less ▼ Nothing at ShopTo so far, but the retailer is often very reliable for stock on all things Switch 2, so definitely worth a bookmark.

Listing TBC Nintendo https://store.nintendo.co.uk/en/search?q=nintendo+switch+2+pro+controller: at EE Read more Read less ▼ EE has surprised us in the past with its excellent Switch 2 bundles, so I'm putting this one here in the event it has stock for the special edition controller.

Listing TBC Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller - Resident Evil Requiem Edition: at thegamecollection.net Read more Read less ▼ TGC does stock the regular Switch 2 Pro Controller, and it's been great in the past for stock in general. Another to bookmark for sure.

Listing TBC Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller - Resident Evil Requiem Edition: at My Nintendo Store UK Read more Read less ▼ All quiet on the Nintendo front for now in the UK. Its US counterpart does have a live store page for the controller, so worth keeping an eye on this one, too, if you're in Blighty.

Listing TBC Nintendo https://store.nintendo.co.uk/en/search?q=nintendo+switch+2+pro+controller: at John Lewis Read more Read less ▼ John Lewis is another no-show so far. Unlikely to receive stock compared to some of these other UK retailers, but don't count it out.