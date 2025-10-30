Capcom has just revealed a Resident Evil Requiem-themed Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller that's set to launch on February 27, 2026 - the same day as the game itself.
Revealed in a 'Road to Requiem' video posted to the official Resident Evil YouTube channel, presenter Maggie Robertson (voice of Resident Evil Village's Lady Dimitrescu) describes this special edition Switch 2 Pro Controller as follows:
"Featuring Resident Evil Requiem design, and styled in gunmetal-inspired black, this original controller boldly showcases in-world newspaper articles from the game, capturing its dark and immersive atmosphere. Launching the same day as the game itself, you can bring home both on February 27, 2026."
The US-facing Nintendo website has a store page live for the product. We can see it'll cost $99.99 (around £84.99 / AU$149), a decent bit more than the standard model's retail price of $84.99 / £74.99 / AU$119.95.
The page does say the controller is sold out, which will mean one of two things. Either pre-orders haven't actually gone live at Nintendo's store just yet, or demand for the controller spread faster than the T-Virus. However, US retailer Best Buy seems to have jumped the gun and also has its pre-orders live for the controller. Right now, this is your best bet in the US.
Now, check our lists below for the US and UK, as I've collated all the best retailer links to check for when the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller Resident Evil Requiem Edition expands its pre-order horizons, if it even does so at all.
Where to buy Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller Resident Evil Requiem Edition - US
Read moreRead less▼
Best Buy should currently be your port of call if you want to get a pre-order in now. Pre-orders are live for the controller at the big box retailer, but we're not sure how long for.
Read moreRead less▼
The controller has an actual store page at Nintendo, but is currently unavailable to pre-order. It appears to be sold out for now, but a "check back soon" message below may suggest stock will return.
Read moreRead less▼
No store page live just yet at the Wall of Marts, nor does it have any Requiem-related store pages for the games or otherwise. Still worth a bookmark if this is your go-to retailer.
Read moreRead less▼
No listing at Amazon just yet, either. I'd be very surprised if the colossal online retailer doesn't get one eventually, though. Watch this space.
Read moreRead less▼
Target reliably has stock in for Switch 2 accessories, so it's also one to watch for the Requiem edition of the Switch 2 Pro Controller. No listing just yet.
Read moreRead less▼
Nothing just yet on the GameStop front, but I reckon there's an outside chance it'll get some kind of stock soon.
Read moreRead less▼
I'm not necessarily expecting Newegg to have a listing, but it does stock the regular Switch 2 Pro Controller, so one to potentially keep an eye on.
Where to buy Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller Resident Evil Requiem Edition - UK
Read moreRead less▼
It's looking bleak in the UK for stock, and Amazon doesn't even have a whiff for now. Still one to bookmark as Amazon UK does tend to get the lion's share of stock.
Read moreRead less▼
Once again, nothing at Very for now. But again, it's a reliable retailer for Switch 2 stock so well worth keeping an eye on.
Read moreRead less▼
Usually a safe bet for Switch 2 accessories stock, but nothing on the horizon as of yet.
Read moreRead less▼
Nothing at ShopTo so far, but the retailer is often very reliable for stock on all things Switch 2, so definitely worth a bookmark.
Read moreRead less▼
No dice at Currys for now, but again, it has been solid for Switch 2 stuff in the past.
Read moreRead less▼
EE has surprised us in the past with its excellent Switch 2 bundles, so I'm putting this one here in the event it has stock for the special edition controller.
Read moreRead less▼
TGC does stock the regular Switch 2 Pro Controller, and it's been great in the past for stock in general. Another to bookmark for sure.
Read moreRead less▼
All quiet on the Nintendo front for now in the UK. Its US counterpart does have a live store page for the controller, so worth keeping an eye on this one, too, if you're in Blighty.
Read moreRead less▼
John Lewis is another no-show so far. Unlikely to receive stock compared to some of these other UK retailers, but don't count it out.
Read moreRead less▼
Substantially less of a gaming retailer these days, but still good on Switch 2 stock in general. No listing here just yet though.
➡️ Read our full guide to the best Nintendo Switch controllers
1. Best overall:
8BitDo Ultimate
2. Best official:
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller
3. Best budget:
8BitDo Ultimate C Bluetooth Controller
4. Best handheld:
Nitro Deck
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for over four years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.