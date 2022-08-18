How to watch She-Hulk: Attorney at Law online – stream the new Marvel series on Disney Plus

Ally McBeal meets the Avengers? That’s the gist of this hugely entertaining new Marvel Studios series, in which 30-year-old attorney Jennifer Walters becomes a green giant who dispenses legal advice to superheroes. Below we explain how to watch She-Hulk: Attorney at Law online, plus how to save money with the $13.99 Disney Plus-Hulu-ESPN subscription bundle (opens in new tab).

Penned by a largely female writing staff and full of irreverent, Fleabag-inspired humour, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law looks to be something unique. It’s created by Jessica Gao, who worked on Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty, so we’re expecting salty jabs at the world of Marvel superheroes…and Hulk-smashing mayhem too, of course.

Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany plays Walters/She-Hulk, whose life is pretty uncomplicated until an accident leaves her looking like the Jolly Green Giant. Luckily, her cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) helps her to adjust to life as a 6-foot 7-inch superhero. That includes embracing her celebrity status…and wearing a lot more spandex!

Expect a rollcall of superheroes through her door, including Abomination (Tim Roth, The Incredible Hulk) and Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong). Plus, there'll be some brilliant new characters too, like Jameela Jamil as the social-media obsessed Titania who becomes Walter’s arch nemesis.

This playfully absurd comedy looks set to be a smash. So, read on as we break down how to watch She-Hulk: Attorney at Law online now and with the great value $13.99 Disney Plus bundle (opens in new tab).

The first of nine episodes will land on Disney Plus Thursday, August 18 and is available to stream from 12am PT / 3am ET / 8am BST / 5pm AEST. New episodes will be added at the same time each week.

