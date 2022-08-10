How to watch I Am Groot online: stream the new Marvel series on Disney Plus

The galaxy’s most adorable alien infant just got his own show! I Am Groot will chart the amusing misadventures of Marvel’s pint-sized superhero as he encounters all kinds of strange extra-terrestrial beings. Below we explain how you can watch I Am Groot online now and at only $13.99 with the Disney Plus bundle (opens in new tab).

How to watch I Am Groot online Release date: Wednesday, August 10 Watch now: stream every episode of I Am Groot on Disney Plus from just $7.99/£7.99/AU$11.99 a month (opens in new tab) In the US? get the Disney Plus bundle for $13.99 a month (opens in new tab)

I Am Groot is made up of five, three-minute-long episodes, directed by Kirstin Lepore and co-written with Ryan Little. Vin Diesel is back as the voice of the tiny tree, while MCU fans can also look forward to cameos from genetically modified racoon Rocky (Bradley Cooper) and Guardians’ director James Gunn as...err...a wrist watch!

These short segments will depict the growth of Groot as he takes his first steps out of the plant pot. He’ll encounter a civilization of teensy blue creatures, have a dance off with a shape-shifting alien, inadvertently nurture an all-over growth of fresh foliage, and explore his artistic side when he paints the a family portrait of the Guardians – with messy consequences.

Expect to be delighted, amused, and brought to tears by the single phrase, “I am Groot.” And, if you enjoy these, you can look forward to five more episodes in the near future. Read on below for our guide about how to watch I Am Groot online, with the $13.99 Disney Plus bundle (opens in new tab) currently providing the best value.

How to watch I Am Groot online

All five episodes of the new Disney Plus original I Am Groot lands on the platform on Wednesday, August 10 from 12am PT / 3am ET / 8am BST / 5pm AEST, with another five planned for an unspecified future date.

$7.99 gets you Disney Plus, but for even more movies and TV shows, plus live sports and unmissable Originals, sign up for the $13.99 per month Disney Bundle instead. That gives you access to all three services – ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu – under one cut-price subscription.

I Am Groot is the latest in a string of highly-anticipated releases exclusive to Disney Plus, including Ms Marvel, and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

You'll also find National Geographic documentaries, Disney and Pixar classics, the entire Star Wars saga and every season of The Simpsons.

