A $1,500 discount on LG's C4 OLED TV is the Prime Day deal I can't shut up about

As a deals editor who has covered Amazon Prime Day for eight years now, I often get asked what the best deals are that shouldn't be missed. This year, I've been telling everyone that a $1,500 discount on LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV is an absolute steal.

That brings the price of the highly-rated LG C4 down to $1,196.99, which is not only a new record-low price but also an absolute bargain for a big-screen OLED display.



• Shop Amazon's full sale



Although the LG C4 was released last year, it remains at the top of TechRadar's best TV and best OLED TV guides, thanks to its premium features and reasonable price. The OLED display is feature-packed and delivers a stunning picture with boosted brightness, a 144Hz refresh rate, and LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip. You also get excellent gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz compatibility, VRR and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Keep in mind that Amazon's best Prime Day deals don't stick around for long, so if you want a gorgeous new OLED TV at a stunningly low price, then you should grab this offer on LG's C4 while you can.

The Prime Day TV deal I can't stop talking about

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,196.99 at Amazon The LG C4 is ranked number one in our best TV guide, and the 65-inch model is on sale for its lowest price yet, thanks to a $1,500 discount. The OLED display features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for enhanced performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, as well as 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Shop more of my Prime Day TV deal picks

LG 65-Inch C5 OLED TV: was $2,696.99 now $1,796.99 at Amazon The all-new LG C5 is the successor to the C4, and Amazon has the 65-inch model on sale for an unbelievable price of $1,796.99. Awarded five out of five stars in our review, the OLED display delivers an outstanding picture thanks to LG's Alpha 9 AI processor Gen8, impressive gaming features, and a comprehensive smart platform featuring all-new AI capabilities.

Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Fire TV: was $399.99 now $259.99 at Amazon This brand-new version of the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is on sale for its lowest price yet. The mid-sized 4K display supports HDR 10, offering a sharp, clear, and vibrant image for TV shows, movies, and sports. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price if you need an affordable and capable display.

Amazon 55-inch Fire TV Omni Series 4K TV: was $549.99 now $339.99 at Amazon Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, you can control the volume and launch channels hands-free instead of using your remote. Today's Prime Day deal brings the 55-inch model down to $339.99, which is the lowest price we've seen this year.

Samsung 65-inch S90D OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,336.91 at Amazon Samsung's 65-inch S90D OLED TV is on sale for $1,336.91, which is only $30 more than the record-low price. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience, as well as Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

Amazon 75-inch Fire TV Omni QLED 4K TV: was $1,099.99 now $569.99 at Amazon Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series represents a significant upgrade in the otherwise affordable range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance, especially now that it's down to a record-low price of $569.99.

Toshiba C350 75-inch 4K Fire TV: was $649.99 now $399.99 at Amazon A 75-inch 4K smart TV for under $400 is an unbeatable deal. Toshiba's C350 is a 4K TV with HDR support, delivering solid picture quality for everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. It's not as powerful as many premium options, but if you're on a tight budget and want a large display, this is an excellent option.