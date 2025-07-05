Argentina vs England FREE streams: How to watch 1st Test 2025 rugby live online from anywhere

Stream free on FloRugby’s YouTube channel (US)

Argentina vs England – Saturday, July 5, 8.40pm BST / 3.40pm ET

The Argentina vs England live stream sees a depleted touring party kick off their 2025 summer tour to the Americas. Two Tests against the Pumas are followed by a trip north to play against the United States – and it all starts this Saturday in Buenos Aires.

With many of their star names in Australia for the ongoing British & Irish Lions tour, England coach Steve Borthwick is using this as a chance to take a look at a selection of uncapped players numbering 10. The likes of Will Muir, Max Ojomoh and Guy Pepper all make the squad after an historic Premiership winning campaign with Bath. While at the other side of their careers with 101 and 98 caps respectively, George Ford and Jamie George will co-captain the touring party.

England beat the Pumas not once but twice at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, but the home side will recall with fondness their incredible 30-29 win at Twickenham three years ago. Following a strong Rugby Championship and an excellent win against the Lions two weeks ago, they'll fancy their chances of at least one victory over England this summer.

Read on for our guide on where to see Argentina vs England live streams online, on TV and potentially for free and wherever you are.

Watch Argentina vs England for FREE

In the US, the 1st Argentina vs England Test is free to stream on FloRugby’s YouTube channel.

No sign up is required and you can watch YouTube on a massive range of devices, with apps for pretty much every one you can think of.

Note, however, that this stream will only be available for fans in the United States and its territories.

What if you're overseas when the game's on? Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere. Instructions below...

How to watch any Argentina vs England live stream from anywhere

How to watch Argentina vs England live streams in the UK

This England game is being shown on Sky Sports in the UK.

Sky TV subscribers can tune in on the Sky Sports Action channel.

Sky Sports packages start from £20 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports memberships start at £14.99 for a day pass or £29.99 monthly.

If you're travelling outside the UK then use a VPN to catch your Sky Go or Now streams.

How to watch Argentina vs England live streams in the US

As explained above, Argentina vs England is free to watch on FloRugby’s YouTube channel in the US.

Anybody on vacation outside the US can make use of NordVPN to catch the action on YouTube as if they were back in the States.

How to watch Argentina vs England live streams in Canada

In Canada, you can watch both Argentina vs England Test matches on the TSN Plus streaming service. It costs $8 per month or $80 each year.

The service carries all TSN live sports on the likes of web browsers, smartphones, tablets, select Smart TVs, Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku and Xbox.

US resident visiting Canada? Simply use a VPN to watch the FloRugby free stream on YouTube as if you were back south of the border.

How to watch Argentina vs England live streams in Australia

Argentina vs England live streams are on Stan Sport in Australia..

Prices start from $15 per month for the sport add-on, on top of a regular $12 Stan sub.

They will also be showing the British and Irish Lions warm-up games on the platform — so make sure to subscribe for a summer of rugby.

Outside Australia right now? Get a VPN, as per the instructions above.

Can I watch Argentina vs England on my mobile? Of course! Each of the major broadcasters has streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. For example, use the YouTube app if you want to catch that FloRugby coverage in the US.

What are the Argentina and England squads? Argentina: Luciano Asevedo, Bautista Bernasconi, Santiago Carreras, Lucio Cinti, Francisco Coria Marchetti, Simon Benitez Cruz, Pedro Delgado Ibanez, Benjamin Elizalde, Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Benjamin Grondona, Santiago Grondona, Rodrigo Isgro, Alfonso Latorre, Pablo Matera, Ignacio Mendy, Julian Montoya, Joaquin Moro, Matias Moroni, Augustin Moyano, Joaquín Oviedo, Leonel Oviedo, Santiago Pernas, Justo Piccardo, Nicolas Roger, Pedro Rubiolo, Faustino Sanchez Valarolo, Mayco Vivas, Boris Wenger England: Fin Baxter, Arthur Clark, Alex Coles, Chandler Cunningham-South, Ben Curry, Theo Dan, Trevor Davison, Alex Dombrandt, Charlie Ewels, Jamie George, Joe Heyes, Ted Hill, Nick Isiekwe, Emmanuel Iyogun, Curtis Langdon, Asher Opoku-Fordjour, Guy Pepper, Bevan Rodd, Sam Underhill, Tom Willis, Charlie Atkinson, Seb Atkinson, Oscar Beard, Joe Carpenter, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, George Ford, Will Muir, Cadan Murley, Luke Northmore, Max Ojomoh, Harry Randall, Tom Roebuck, Henry Slade, Ben Spencer, Freddie Steward, Jack van Poortvliet