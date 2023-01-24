How to watch How I Met Your Father online: stream season 2 of the hit sitcom on Hulu

Looking to watch How I Met Your Father season 2? US fans can watch new episode on Hulu from January 24. The spin-off to the phenomenally popular How I Met Your Mother stars Hilary Duff and centres around a group of BBFs navigating love and life New York City – just as Ted, Marshall and Lily did 10 years prior. You can catch up with this amicable bunch with our guide below detailing how to watch How I Met Your Father season 2 online.

*Warning – some season 1 spoilers ahead*

Watch How I Met Your Father season 2 online Release date: Tuesday, January 24 New episodes: released weekly at the same time Cast: Hilary Duff, Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Suraj Sharma, Tien Tran, Kim Kattrall, Tom Ainsley, Meaghan Rath Stream: Hulu with a 30-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) (US) | Disney Plus (opens in new tab) (CA, NZ, AU, UK)

Created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, this series sequel to the OG adopts the same format. This time it’s Sophie (whose future self is played by Kim Cattrall) who’s narrating the story of her long and convoluted romance with her son’s father.

Season one saw Sophie (Hilary Duff) experience something special with aspiring musician Jesse (Chris Lowell). Yet she was spooked by his somnambulistic declaration of love and drove him back into the arms of his ex-girlfriend, Meredith. And then her perfect Tinder date Ian (Daniel Augustin, Rap Sh!t) from the show’s pilot returned for the season finale – meaning her love life is about to get a whole lot more complicated.

At least she has supportive pals Valentina (Francia Raisa), Charlie (Tom Ainsley), Ellen (Tien Tran) and bar-owner Sid (Suraj Sharma) to raise her spirits during any heartache.

Will they/won’t they/did they? We’re getting closer to finding out. Just read our guide below, which explains how to watch How I Met Your Father season 2 online from anywhere now.

How to watch How I Met Your Father season 2 online for FREE in the US

(opens in new tab) How I Met Your Father season 2 arrives exclusively on Hulu (opens in new tab) in the US from Tuesday, January 24, at 12am PT / 3am ET, with new episodes every week. And fans will be thrilled to know that there are 20 in total – twice the amount of the show’s first season. To watch How I Met Your Father season 2, just sign up to Hulu’s basic plan. It's $7.99 a month after a 30-day free trial (opens in new tab), and you can cancel your membership at any time. However, you get better value for money if you add Hulu with Disney Plus and / or ESPN Plus from $9.99 a month (opens in new tab). Your Disney Plus bundle options include being able to combine Hulu with Disney Plus (With Ads) for $9.99 a month, then add on ESPN Plus (With Ads) for $12.99, or pay $19.99 to get all three streaming services completely advert free! So, as well as everything on Hulu, such as Pam and Tommy, Solar Opposites, Welcome to Chippendales, Only Murders in the Building and Normal People, you also get everything Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and The Simpsons from Disney Plus and top quality live sports from ESPN Plus. Better still, Hulu is available to watch on an enormous range of devices, among them Android, iOS, Apple TV, Chromecast, Echo Show, Fire TV, Roku and games consoles.

How to watch How I Met Your Father season 2 online from anywhere else in the world

(opens in new tab) Hulu Originals like How I Met Your Father are largely distributed through Disney Plus internationally (via the Star hub) (opens in new tab). And in Australia, New Zealand and Canada at least, How I Met Your Father season 2 will start arriving from Tuesday, January 24, the same day as their Hulu release in the US. As Disney Plus has now been rolled out in North America, Europe and parts of Asia and Latin America, watching How I Met Your Father season 2 using the service is easier than ever. If you’re located in a country where the service is available, just head to the Disney Plus website (opens in new tab) and sign up for the service to watch. Disney Plus also gives you access to Disney’s huge back catalog, the entire Star Wars canon, plus all things Marvel, Fox and Pixar all for just CA$11.99/£7.99/AU$11.99 a month (opens in new tab).

How I Met Your Father season 2 trailer

How to save money on Disney+

Disney Plus is already cheaper than competing streaming services like Netflix, but you can save even more when you sign up for an annual subscription that gives you 15% off the monthly price. Obviously you have to splash the cash at the start, but with so much content to get stuck into, we very much doubt you'll run out of things to watch before the 12 months are up. You're looking at CA$119.99/£79.90/AU$139.99 for the year (opens in new tab).

What else should I know about Disney+?

How I Met Your Father season 2 is just the latest in a string of highly-anticipated releases exclusive to the platform, including Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Ms. Marvel (opens in new tab) and Werewolf By Night. Plus, there's plenty more on the way, such as The Mandalorian season 3, X-Men-97 and Loki season 2, all set to arrive in the coming weeks and months.

The streaming service has apps for iOS and Android (of course), and is available to watch online via the likes of Amazon Fire TV Stick, PS4, Xbox One and Roku streaming devices.

How I Met Your Father is available on the platform thanks to the new Star on Disney Plus that most global markets get to enjoy, which has seen the amount of content available through Disney Plus more than double, with a particular eye to shows grown-ups are going to enjoy.

It's available in Canada, most of Europe, the UK, and other select markets like Australia and New Zealand - but not in the US, where the media giant's Hulu service already has very similar ground covered.

