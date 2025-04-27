5 new Hulu movies with over 91% on Rotten Tomatoes arriving in May 2025

If you're anything like me and you like to loosely plan your next month's streaming calendar, you're probably already scouring through the list of everything new on Hulu in May 2025 and seeing loads of familiar titles jump out at you. There are plenty with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, but these five are the ones to look out for.

As you're probably aware, May 4 is an important day for Star Wars fans everywhere and Hulu is really feeding into that this month by bringing the first installment in the franchise to the platform, and although the original trilogy have been some of the best Disney+ movies for a while, now it has the chance to compete to be one of the best Hulu movies and earn a double crowning.

I understand if Star Wars isn't your thing, so with that said I've bulked out my Hulu recommendations for May with other titles including a Tom Cruise action-thriller, an espionage comedy, and a biographical drama from the '90s.

From first glance it's another diverse month of titles from one of the best streaming services and I can't wait to see how my May streaming diary entry will look, but it always comes with the downside of Hulu removing more movies and shows. Thanks to our beady eyes we have you sorted with a full list of everything leaving Hulu in May 2025, so you have no excuse to miss them.

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977)

RT score: 94%

Age rating: PG

Length: 121 minutes

Director: George Lucas

Arriving on: May 1

Every Star Wars fan's favorite day is coming up, and although there are far too many movies in the franchise to squeeze into the space of one day, you should at least stream the first one in the series in my opinion.

George Lucas' sci-fi epic set the gold standard for movies of its kind and evolved into one of the most popular movie franchises of all time (in spite of some hard misses), but that still hasn't tarnished the iconography of its original trilogy.

In a far away galaxy the Galactic Empire rules from a super weapon spaceship called the Death Star lead by the autocratic Darth Vader. When Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) is captured by order of the Imperial Forces, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and the Rebel Alliance band together to rescue her and destroy the Death Star.

Mission Impossible: Rouge Nation (2015)

RT score: 94%

Age rating: PG-13

Length: 131 minutes

Director: Christopher McQuarrie

Arriving on: May 1

Speaking of major movie franchises, the Mission: Impossible series of movies has been going strong since 1996 which even then revived the 1966 TV series of the same name. Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation (2015) marks the fifth movie in the series with an eighth installment expected to arrive soon.

In the direct sequel to 2023's Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, the IMF has now been disbanded and agent Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) finds himself faced with a new enemy – an organization called the Syndicate who is determined to destroy the IMF. Hunt assembles his team which includes British agent Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson), but there's a slight chance that she could be secretly working for the opposition.

Spy (2015)

RT score: 95%

Age rating: R

Length: 115 minutes

Director: Paul Feig

Arriving on: May 1

Comedies are a tricky one for me personally just because it takes a lot for a movie to really make me laugh, but that's not the case with Spy (2015). It's a movie I can rely on that is guaranteed to make me guffaw for many reasons, the main ones being Rose Byrne's iconic one-liners and Melissa McCarthy's out-of-pocket aggression.

Spoofing on the traditional espionage genre and giving it a comedic twist Spy follows CIA analyst Susan Cooper (McCarthy) who has been working a desk job assisting top agent Bradley Fine (Jude Law) despite being a trained spy herself. When he's assassinated by arms dealer Rayna Boyanov (Rose Byrne), Susan lands her first field assignment to help prevent a global terrorist plot.

Attack the Block (2011)

RT score: 91%

Age rating: R

Length: 88 minutes

Director: Joe Cornish

Arriving on: May 1

Prior to making his directorial debut with Attack the Block in 2011, Joe Cornish had previously contributed to a number of British movies and shows including brief cameos in Shaun of the Dead (2004) and Hot Fuzz (2007), and writing the screenplay for Ant-Man (2015) alongside filmmaker Edgar Wright.

Attack the Block is a sci-fi horror comedy with a cast of familiar British actors including Nick Frost, Jodie Whitaker, and John Boyega in his feature acting debut. Set in South London on Guy Fawkes night, a street gang of teenagers are faced with an alien invasion and must defend their council estate from deadly extra-terrestrial beings

The Insider (1999)

RT score: 96%

Age rating: R

Length: 157 minutes

Director: Michael Mann

Arriving on: May 1

From the director behind crime drama Heat (1995) starring Al Pacino and Robert De Niro, Michael Mann takes Marie Brenner's famous Vanity Fair article from 1996 turning it into a biographical blockbuster with an ensemble cast featuring Russell Crowe, Al Pacino, Christopher Plummer, and Michael Gambon.

Inspired the true events of his 60 Minutes segment, biochemist and tobacco industry whistle-blower Jeffrey Wigand (Crowe) is suspected by TV producer Lowell Bergman (Al Pacino) to be withholding industry secrets due to his reluctance to speak. Bergman aims to get the truth out of Wigand, but his TV appearance garners widespread professional and personal attacks.