Everything leaving Hulu in May 2025
Say goodbye to a lot of documentary movies
We've come to notice that whenever Hulu prepares to remove titles from the platform, its list is very condensed and doesn't seem to have any impact on the best Hulu movies. When it comes to Hulu's May 2025 schedule, it's the same protocol.
Just because its best movies and shows are here to stay for another month on one of the best streaming services, that doesn't mean that there aren't any titles worth bingeing before they get the chop, one of them being the drama/ thriller movie Italian Studies (2021) starring Vanessa Kirby and Maya Hawke.
Hulu is also cracking down on removing some of its highest-rated documentaries from The Last Tourist (2021) and The Capote Tapes (2019). So take if from me, if you're a fan of a good documentary movie now is the perfect time to knuckle down on checking them off your watchlist before Hulu removes them.
Leaving on May 3
Both Sides of the Blade (movie)
Last Survivors (movie)
Leaving on May 8
The Last Warrior (movie)
Leaving on May 10
Bar Fight! (movie)
Murder at Yellowstone City (movie)
Leaving on May 11
A Cops and Robbers Story (movie)
Italian Studies (movie)
Leaving on May 12
Not Going Quietly (documentary)
Leaving on May 13
The Capote Tapes (documentary)
Leaving on May 14
All the Streets Are Silent: The Convergence of Hip Hop and Skateboarding (1987-1997) (documentary)
Leaving on May 16
Kandahar (movie)
Sundown (movie)
The Immaculate Room (movie)
Leaving on May 17
Slash/Back (movie)
Leaving on May 19
President (documentary)
Leaving on May 25
A Taste of Hunger (movie)
Leaving on May 27
The Requin (movie)
Leaving on May 28
Intrigo: Death Of An Author (movie)
Leaving on May 31
Gamestop: Rise of the Players (documentary)
Mob Land (movie)
The Last Tourist (documentary)
Try Harder! (movie)
