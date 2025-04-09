Abbott Elementary is Hulu's #3 most-watched show – here are 3 more comedies with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes to stream

Abbott Elementary is once again proving a huge hit, with the mockumentary sitcom's fourth season becoming Hulu’s third most-watched show in the past week.

It’s hardly surprising, with the comedy boasting an embarrassment of riches when it comes to awards, including numerous Emmys and Golden Globes, and currently wrapping its latest season (back to a full 22 episodes after a strike-induced truncated third outing).

The show follows the personal and professional lives of the staff at Philadelphia public school Willard R. Abbott Elementary. With the school underfunded, mismanaged and challenging to even the most inspiring of teachers, including creator Quinta Brunson’s second grade teacher Janine, the show manages to be riotously funny and heartwarmingly touching, while discussing class divides and the resulting educational disparity in parts of modern America.

But with the bell ringing to signal the end of term for the fourth season at Abbott, you may well be looking for one of the best Hulu shows that’ll tickle your funny bone while warming your heart. And that’s a lesson we can deliver, as we give you our pick of three more comedies you can binge on one of the best streaming services. And if you're looking for extra credit, you can check out everything arriving on Hulu in April right here.

The English Teacher

English Teacher | Official Trailer | Brian Jordan Alvarez, Stephanie Koenig, Sean Patton | FX - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 98%

Seasons: 1

Cast: Brian Jordan Alvarez, Stephanie Koenig, Enrico Colantoni and Sean Patton



TikTok sensation Brian Jordan Alvarez writes and stars as titular educator Evan Marquez in The English Teacher, who finds himself battling his principles (in every sense) in a world where education seems to be the last thing on the schooling agenda.

Alongside fellow teachers Gwen (Stephanie Koenig) and Markie (Sean Patton), Evan constantly strives to remove the political and the personal from the high-school experience despite grappling with his own identity in, and out, of the classroom.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With obvious parallels to Abbott Elementary, fans of the show should find plenty to enjoy here. The humor is a little more off the wall, and the social commentary more cutting, but The English Teacher deserves to be as widely adored as the Philly set show. With one eight-episode season under its hat and a second greenlit, now is the perfect time to catch-up.

Big Boys

Big Boys | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 100%

Seasons: 3

Cast: Dylan Llewellyn, Jon Pointing, Camille Coduri, Izuka Hoyle, Olisa Odele, Harriet Webb and Katy Wix

An import from the UK’s Channel 4, Big Boys is a semi-fictionalised account of comedian Jack Rooke’s university years. Dylan Llewellyn plays Jack, a shy, closeted 19-year old stepping out into the great big world for the first time while still grieving the death of his father.

Thrown together in student digs with 25-year old mature student Danny due to an administrative error, things don’t look promising for Jack’s higher education experience. Over the course of the series, however, the pair form a beautiful bond, as Danny’s confidence helps Jack slowly step out of his comfort zone, while Jack’s support and optimism help Danny fight his mental health demons.

Like Abbott, the educational setting allows for a blend of characters who would never usually cross paths, and, like Abbott Elementary, the show is hilariously funny. But if you find the US sitcom squeezing out a tear or two, then get yourself a job lot of Kleenex for a Big Boys binge.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia | Official Series Trailer | FX - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 94%

Seasons: 16

Cast: Rob McElhenney, Gelnn Howerton, Charlie Day, Kaitlin Olson, Danny DeVito

If it’s at all of interest to spend a whopping 16 seasons with the absolute worst people then It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is for you. Set around a group of friends who run Irish dive bar Paddy’s Pub, the show is the longest running live-action sitcom of all time.

While ‘The Gang’ may be awful people, that’s exactly why we love them, and love watching them get themselves into dark, absurd and embarrassing situations from which they learn absolutely nothing.

Fans of Abbott Elementary may recognize the characters from this season’s crossover between both shows, with the worlds of two Philly set sitcoms colliding in the first of a two-part special. While we’ve seen events from the point of view of Janine and co, completists will have to tune in to the season 17 premiere of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia to get the rest of the story.