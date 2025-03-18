Everything new on Hulu in April 2025 – catch the final season of The Handmaid's Tale and more
Elisabeth Moss, you shall be missed
It's a great time to be a Hulu subscriber, and though the weather may be getting better as spring starts to blossom that doesn't mean you have to spend every waking minute outside. I'd say you're entitled to a few evenings spent indoors bingeing the best titles on the best streaming services, particularly on Hulu.
Although, it has to be said that April looks to be a bittersweet month for Hulu's new arrivals. On the one hand, the new roster of fresh movies packs yet another powerful punch of personal favorites that rank among the best Hulu movies already on the platform, including Darren Aronofsky's Black Swan (2010), Wes Anderson's The Royal Tenenbaums (2001) and Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park (1993).
However, on the other hand, April marks the end of one of the best Hulu shows as we will unfortunately have to bid farewell to Elisabeth Moss in The Handmaid's Tale season 6 when the final season premieres on April 8. It's been a long ride, but even the best TV shows have to come to an end at some point – at least its sequel series The Testaments is in the works!
So while you prepare yourself for a climatic final season, take this as your sign to scour through Hulu's April schedule for your next TV obsession. Take it from me, there's plenty to choose from, you just have to know where to look.
Everything new on Hulu in April 2025
Arriving on April 1
Arrival (movie)
Arrival (En Espanol) (movie)
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (movie)
Black Swan (movie)
Boys on the Side (movie)
Concussion (movie)
Concussion (En Espanol) (movie)
Copycat (movie)
Enough Said (movie)
The Equalizer (movie)
The Equalizer (En Espanol) (movie)
Gifted (movie)
The Good Thief (movie)
Gone Girl (movie)
Gulliver's Travels (movie)
The History of the World Part I (movie)
I Heart Huckabees (movie)
Interstellar (movie)
Interstellar (En Espanol) (movie)
Jumanji (movie)
Jumanji (En Espanol) (movie)
Jurassic Park (movie)
Jurassic Park III (movie)
The Karate Kid (movie)
The Karate Kid (En Espanol) (movie)
The Karate Kid Part II (movie)
The Karate Kid: Part II (En Espanol)
The Karate Kid Part III
The Karate Kid Part III (En Espanol)
Little Man (movie)
Little Man (En Espanol) (movie)
The Lost World: Jurassic Park (movie)
Made in America (movie)
Me, Myself and Irene (movie)
Mrs. Doubtfire (movie)
Oddity (movie)
Red Sparrow (movie)
The Revenant (movie)
Runaway Jury (movie)
Sexy Beast (movie)
Shark Tale (movie)
The Spy Who Dumped Me (movie)
Superbad (movie)
Superbad (En Espanol) (movie)
Tombstone (movie)
True Story (movie)
21 Jump Street (movie)
22 Jump Street (movie)
Wall Street (movie)
Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (movie)
War of the Worlds (movie)
Widows (movie)
Wild (movie)
The Wolf of Wall Street (movie)
The Wolf Of Wall Street (En Espanol) (movie)
Year One (movie)
You Will Meet A Tall Dark Stranger (movie)
Arriving on April 2
Beyblade X season 1 (TV show)
Arriving on April 3
Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America (TV show)
Arriving on April 4
Dying for Sex (TV show)
Fire Force season 3 (TV show)
Classified (movie)
The Darjeeling Limited (movie)
Fantastic Mr. Fox (movie)
The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (movie)
The Royal Tenenbaums (movie)
Rushmore (movie)
Arriving on April 5
American Monster season 3 (TV show)
Bering Sea Gold season 3 (TV show)
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives seasons 1-2 (TV show)
I Love A Mama's Boy season 2 (TV show)
The World According to Allee Willis (documentary)
Arriving on April 6
Witch Watch (TV show)
Arriving on April 8
The Handmaid's Tale season 6 (TV show)
Small Things Like These (movie)
Arriving on April 9
Angels & Demons (movie)
The Da Vinci Code (movie)
Arriving on April 10
Court Cam season 7 (TV show)
Houses of Horror: Secrets of College Greek Life season 1 (TV show)
Ca$h (movie)
Hesher (movie)
Niko: Beyond the Northern Lights (movie)
Red Dog (movie)
So Undercover (movie)
Spun (movie)
Arriving on April 11
Got to Get Out (TV show)
Garfield (movie)
Garfield: A Tail Of Two Kitties (movie)
Magpie (movie)
Arriving on April 12
Fixer Upper season 5 (TV show)
MythBusters season 5 (TV show)
The Family Chantel season 4 (TV show)
Arriving on April 15
Lake George (movie)
Arriving on April 16
No Man's Land season 2 (TV show)
Synduality Noir season 1 (TV show)
The Curious Case of Natalia Grace season 3 (TV show)
Arriving on April 17
The Stolen Girl (TV show)
Bible Secrets Revealed season 1 (TV show)
Gangland Chronicles season 1 (TV show)
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath seasons 1 & 2 (TV show)
Martin Short season 1 (TV show)
The Girl Who Wasn't Dead (movie)
Arriving on April 18
The Order (movie)
Arriving on April 19
Breaking Amish season 4 (TV show)
Disappeared season 6 (TV show)
Gypsy Sisters season 3 (TV show)
Moonshiners season 13 (TV show)
Arriving on April 21
Secrets of the Penguins (TV show)
No Hard Feelings (movie)
No Hard Feelings (En Espanol) (movie)
Arriving on April 22
In a Violent Nature (movie)
Arriving on April 24
Airline Wars season 1 (TV show)
Customer Wars season 4 (TV show)
Tell Me How I Died season 1 (TV show)
Tiny House World season 1 (TV show)
Husband, Father, Killer: The Alyssa Pladl Story (movie)
Arriving on April 25
Jessica Kirson: I'm the Man (TV show)
Azrael (movie)
Arriving on April 26
Chopped season 60 (TV show)
Four Weddings season 9 (TV show)
House Hunters Renovation season 16 (TV show)
Jessica Chambers: An ID Murder Mystery season 1 (TV show)
Arriving on April 29
Ernest Cole: Lost and Found (documentary)
