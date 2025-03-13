Netflix launches trailer for Black Mirror season 7, giving us a look at its first-ever sequel episode and an unexpected returning character

Black Mirror season 7 has its first look trailer at Netflix, and it's as bonkers as ever, teasing what's to come across six episodes when they land on April 10. As ever, it's an anthology so each story will be different, and for the very first time, we've got a sequel episode, a follow-up to the outstanding USS Callister from season 4. While this was confirmed a while back, something else also caught my eye, and we could well be getting a second returning story if one star is anything to go by.

Outside of the expected spaceship shots, and clips of Cristin Milioti's game developer character Nanette, I also noticed Will Poulter looking eerily familiar. In 2018, Black Mirror launched their interactive movie Bandersnatch, where Poulter played the role of Colin, a computer engineer whose fate was left up to the player/viewer. We haven't heard anything else about Colin until now when he unexpectedly appears in the trailer!

Well, there is a reason this is one of our best Netflix shows, it continues to outdo itself. Take a look below to see it with your own eyes.

What do we know about Black Mirror season 7 so far?

(Image credit: Netflix)

As expected, Netflix isn't giving too much away when it comes to Black Mirror season 7 and they're continuing to tease us with bits of information. So far, we do know that there's a huge cast attached which is in line with some of the most recent instalments (we really have come a long way since its Channel 4 days).

The star-studded cast includes Awkwafina, Milanka Brooks, Peter Capaldi, Emma Corrin, Rashida Jones, Chris O’Dowd, and Issa Rae. We don't know which episodes everyone's appearing in yet, but I can't wait to learn more about this season's line-up.

Black Mirror, like many anthologies, is full of hits and misses but I'm definitely intrigued by season 7. What do you think of the new trailer?

