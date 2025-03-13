Netflix launches trailer for Black Mirror season 7, giving us a look at its first-ever sequel episode and an unexpected returning character
All aboard the USS Callister
Black Mirror season 7 has its first look trailer at Netflix, and it's as bonkers as ever, teasing what's to come across six episodes when they land on April 10. As ever, it's an anthology so each story will be different, and for the very first time, we've got a sequel episode, a follow-up to the outstanding USS Callister from season 4. While this was confirmed a while back, something else also caught my eye, and we could well be getting a second returning story if one star is anything to go by.
Outside of the expected spaceship shots, and clips of Cristin Milioti's game developer character Nanette, I also noticed Will Poulter looking eerily familiar. In 2018, Black Mirror launched their interactive movie Bandersnatch, where Poulter played the role of Colin, a computer engineer whose fate was left up to the player/viewer. We haven't heard anything else about Colin until now when he unexpectedly appears in the trailer!
Well, there is a reason this is one of our best Netflix shows, it continues to outdo itself. Take a look below to see it with your own eyes.
What do we know about Black Mirror season 7 so far?
As expected, Netflix isn't giving too much away when it comes to Black Mirror season 7 and they're continuing to tease us with bits of information. So far, we do know that there's a huge cast attached which is in line with some of the most recent instalments (we really have come a long way since its Channel 4 days).
The star-studded cast includes Awkwafina, Milanka Brooks, Peter Capaldi, Emma Corrin, Rashida Jones, Chris O’Dowd, and Issa Rae. We don't know which episodes everyone's appearing in yet, but I can't wait to learn more about this season's line-up.
Black Mirror, like many anthologies, is full of hits and misses but I'm definitely intrigued by season 7. What do you think of the new trailer?
You might also like
- Netflix might be renewing The Perfect Couple and Beauty in Black for season 2, but I don’t get why when it’s canceled shows with poorer ratings
- I got a sneak peek of 3 great new AI features for Google Home devices and TVs, and one is straight out of a Black Mirror episode
- Black Mirror star looks unrecognizable in new images for gritty Hulu show A Thousand Blows
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.
When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Netflix might be renewing The Perfect Couple and Beauty in Black for season 2, but I don’t get why when it’s canceled shows with poorer ratings
Emily in Paris season 5: everything we know so far about the hit Netflix show’s return