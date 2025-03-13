Netflix might be renewing The Perfect Couple and Beauty in Black for season 2, but I don’t get why when it’s canceled shows with poorer ratings

By published

The streaming service seems to make some strange renewals

Nicole Kidman wears a blue blouse with her arms crossed.
The Perfect Couple wasn't a perfect Netflix show. (Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix might have renewed The Perfect Couple and Beauty in Black for season 2, according to two reports from Variety, even though both shows received a seriously mixed reception from critics and fans alike.

Of course, TV shows are subjective, but considering Netflix canceled multiple shows with over 80% Rotten Tomatoes approval ratings in 2024, I can understand why some fans could feel frustrated by the news that these two series with much lower ratings managed to escape being axed.

Despite initially being intrigued by The Perfect Couple after seeing the trailer, I ended up feeling let down by the Netflix adaptation. I'm not filled with hope that a second season would perform any better since it did not score highly enough to be considered for our best Netflix shows roundup. While I haven't personally seen Beauty in Black, it has a 56% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, so it appears fans weren't enamored by Tyler Perry's drama series.

This raises questions about why Netflix is reportedly choosing to renew two poorly performing shows, and not celebrated ones (I still haven't forgiven them for the Lockwood & Co cancelation).

What do we know about The Perfect Couple and Beauty in Black renewals?

Two women stand back to back, both wearing black dresses

Beauty in Black didn't charm every Netflix subscriber. (Image credit: Netflix)

According to Variety, Beauty in Black was renewed very soon after season 1 part 2 arrived on one of the best streaming services. Netflix has reportedly confirmed season 2 will be released in two parts, something that seems to be increasingly common (recently, Cobra Kai season 6 was split into three parts).

Confirming the news, creator Tyler Perry said: “We left fans on the edge of their seats at the end of Season 1, and we’re thrilled to continue Kimmie’s journey as she steps into her power as the newest member of the Bellaire family.

Elsewhere, Variety reports that The Perfect Couple could return for season 2 after sources suggested that Netflix is developing another season, based on the Elin Hilderbrand novel Swan Song. This means it would be an anthology, rather than a direct sequel, as it focuses on a new story.

That's potentially great news for anyone that enjoyed either show if they do end up getting renewed, but it raises the question why exactly some Netflix shows get canceled over others. For instance, TechRadar's Grace Morris was not surprised that The Sandman was Netflix's first canceled show of 2025, but I couldn't say the same for the potential renewal of The Perfect Couple or Beauty in Black.

Lucy Buglass
Lucy Buglass
Senior Entertainment Writer

Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.

When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd. 

