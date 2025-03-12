Netflix's official Devil May Cry trailer features music from my favorite alternative rock band and it's taken me on a serious nostalgia trip

Devil May Cry has a new trailer soundtracked by alternative rock band Papa Roach

The new anime series arrives on Netflix on April 3

It follows in the footsteps of recent video game adaptations that have hit streaming services

Devil May Cry has an official Netflix trailer, and imagine my surprise when I found out it's soundtracked by Papa Roach's Last Resort, a song that takes me back to my days as a teenage rock fan.

FYI: the song is 25 years old, and yes, that did sting a bit. Anyway, I was thrilled to see the streaming service writing the lyrics to the song in the trailer's caption on YouTube – I really wasn't expecting to see that today. Even Papa Roach themselves commented on the video saying they couldn't wait and now, neither can I!

As we know, video game adaptations can be hit and miss – there's been some smashing it like The Last of Us or frustrating me beyond belief like Borderlands, so it'll be interesting to see which of the two categories Devil May Cry lands in when it arrives on one of the best streaming services on April 3.

Take a look at the action-packed trailer below. It has a great soundtrack, did I mention that already? Its opening theme was recently confirmed to be Limp Bizkit's Rollin', so this series will sound good if nothing else.

What do we know about Netflix's Devil May Cry adaptation?

We haven't seen a new game in the franchise since Devil May Cry 5, which got a 4.5-star review from TechRadar contributor Jason Coles calling it a "magnificently over-the-top action game". So if you've been hungry for more Dante, he's arriving in an eight-part Netflix series.

Plot-wise, Comic Book Resource reported that this story is inspired by Devil May Cry 3: Dante's Awakening. However, considering the story spans five games, the series is likely to borrow scenes from other parts of the timeline as well. The trailer also gave us a sneak peek at Vergil, Dante's twin brother, teasing that some fan-favorite characters are on the way. We'll have to wait patiently until early April to find out exactly what's in store.

