The Last of Us season 2's new trailer teases a huge showdown between Bella Ramsey's Ellie and Pedro Pascal's Joel, but the big moment I'm waiting for is still being held back

- The Last of Us season 2's final trailer has been released
- HBO's hugely successful TV show will return to our screens in mid-April
- Its new teaser is full of moments pulled right of the series' videogame namesake
The Last of Us season 2 is, at the time of writing, just over a month away – and HBO has more than whet our appetite for its arrival with a pulsating new trailer.
Clocking in at around two minutes, the teaser was released online after its worldwide debut at South by South West yesterday (March 8). I predicted season 2's new trailer would be revealed during the show's panel at this year's Austin, Texas-based festival, so I'm glad I was right.
Anyway, the latest footage is full of thrilling, tense, and dark moments (literally and thematically) that have been pulled right out of Naughty Dog's videogame franchise of the same name. Suffice it to say: if The Last of Us' return wasn't already one of my most anticipated new series of 2025, it certainly would be now.
There's a lot – and I mean a lot – to unpack from The Last of Us TV show's latest trailer. The most notable moment is saved for its final few seconds, though, as it confirms that Ellie (Bella Ramsey) will eventually learn about what Joel (Pedro Pascal) did in last season's finale. I'll refrain from spoiling that for anyone who's still working their way through The Last of Us season 1, but you can read all about in my guide on The Last of Us season 2 if you need a reminder or aren't fussed about spoilers.
The incident I'm referring to also sets up some big plot threads for season 2, which begs the question: will that incredibly shocking and divisive event from The Last of Us Part II be a part of this season's narrative? The short answer is: I don't know. Season 2's latest trailer didn't give us any indication that it would. Neither did The Last of Us season 2's first trailer or another teaser that was released in early January.
Of course, HBO isn't going to ruin one of the most important moments from the aforementioned game ahead of one of the best Max shows' return. My best guess? It will happen before the upcoming season ends, and might even be the basis for a cliff-hanger ending that leaves us devastated and longing for the show's in-development third season to arrive ASAP.
What is the release date for The Last of Us season 2?
The hit show's sophomore outing will be released on Sunday, April 12 in the US. It'll launch a day later (April 13) in the UK and Australia.
As for where you can watch it, US audiences can stream it on HBO and Max – the latter being one of the world's best streaming services. UK viewers can watch it on Sky and Now TV, while Australians should tune into Binge and Foxtel.
The Last of Us season 2 cast: Bella Ramsey, Pedro Pascal, Kaitlyn Dever, and more
Joining Ramsey and Pedro on the returning cast roster are Gabriel Luna as Tommy and Rutina Wesley as Maria.
Where newcomers are concerned, Kaitlyn Dever is the most noteworthy addition as she's playing Abby, The Last of Us Part II's deuteragonist. Due to her importance to the story, she'll likely have a co-starring role with Ramsey and Pascal throughout this season.
Other confirmed faces you can expect to see in season 2 are Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, Danny Ramirez as Manny, and Jeffrey Wright as Isaac. Catherine O’Hara will play a currently unnamed therapist who interacts with Pascal's Joel, too. You can learn more about all of them in my season 2 hub, which I linked to earlier.
