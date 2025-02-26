WB's Max streaming service lands on Aussie shores March 31, just in time for HBO's The Last of Us season 2

In a media release, Warner Bros. Discovery has finally announced when its HBO streaming service Max will launch in Australia, and it's a lot sooner than you might have imagined.

Max is coming to Australia on March 31, putting it within the "first half of next year" ballpark provided by WBD back in September.

This means that Max will be the first port of call to watch the second season of The Last of Us – which will debut exclusively on the streamer on 14 April – as well as other upcoming shows like It: Welcome to Derry and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which is set in the world of Game of Thrones.

Max will launch with a range of subscription tiers, including premium, standard and an ad-supported option. How much these tiers will cost has not been disclosed.

Alongside Max, WBD and Foxtel also announced the turning of a new page in their partnership. This new chapter will see Foxtel subscribers with internet-connected iQ3, iQ4 or iQ5 devices gain access to the Basic with Ads Max plan for free. There's no word yet on how Foxtel Now subscriptions will factor into the equation.

Warner Bros. Discovery stated last year that it wanted to expand its relationship with Foxtel to the direct-to-consumer space, and this deal does just that.

Michael Brooks, General Manager of WBD Australia and New Zealand, stated, "WBD has a long history in Australia, and we know our world-class content from HBO, Warner Bros., Discovery and more is incredibly popular with audiences here.

"We have a clear strategy to maximise reach through our direct-to-consumer app and distribution partnerships, and our collaboration with Foxtel at launch is a testament to that. We can’t wait for fans across the country to experience Max."

So, what does this mean for Binge?

There's no official statement yet on what Max's arrival means for Binge – the current home of HBO content in Australia – but there's one key element of this news that leads us to believe it might not be bright.

Based on the use of the term "debut exclusively" when referring to the upcoming second season of The Last of Us, it's clear future seasons of The Last of Us will only be available on Max going forward – not on Binge.

The Last of Us season 2 will be the first major HBO release to arrive after Max's local launch, and if it's not landing on Binge, then it's relatively safe to assume that future HBO shows won't, either. Needless to say, that would be a giant blow to what is currently one of the best streaming services in Australia.

Of course, Binge isn't only the home of HBO in Australia, with shows like Colin From Accounts and Mr Inbetween also available to stream, but these are far from being the service's biggest draw. Two of the best shows currently streaming in Australia – The Pitt and The White Lotus – are both HBO series, debuting weekly on Binge.

Without new content from HBO, it's hard to know how Binge will continue to compete with the likes of Disney Plus, Stan, Prime Video and Netflix. And, it's even harder to defend its AU$22p/m premium price tag.

Maybe we'll see a groundbreaking price reduction after a string of price hikes across Aussie streamers. Maybe we'll see Binge combine more with Foxtel proper. Or maybe Binge will shift gears and partner with another major production company.

Whatever the case, it's going to be an interesting next few months. And, if you're looking to catch up on The Last of Us before its second season, Binge is still the only place to do it.