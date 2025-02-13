'Two more seasons after this and we’re done’: HBO says The Last of Us could be on track for four seasons on Max
Does this mean a natural end to a faithful adaptation?
While we wait patiently for the arrival of The Last of Us season 2 (see trailer below), you’ll be excited to learn that its story could be extended into a third and possibly a fourth season.
Since HBO brought one of the most popular video games to life for the small screen, The Last of Us has earned notoriety for being one of the best shows on Max, so the possibility of more seasons to come is welcome news to fans.
There’s still a while before season two arrives in April 2025, but HBO bosses are already hinting at the bright future that The Last of Us has with the network and one of the best streaming services.
The news of its potential third and fourth instalments comes from HBO’s head of drama Francesca Orsi. When giving an interview at the premiere of The White Lotus season 3, Orsi had a few things to say about the upcoming season of The Last of Us and seemingly confirmed its renewal for two more inserts, stating: “We don’t have a complete or final plan, but I think it’s looking like four seasons. I wouldn’t want to confirm that, but it’s looking like this season and then two more seasons after this and we’re done."
Since Orsi’s interview with Deadline, there’s been no additional comment on how many more seasons of The Last of Us are in the pipeline. Right now season two, which introduces Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, is the network’s priority, says Orsi, adding that fans of the show may be surprised by this time around. “There’s certain elements in terms of the various factions that are competing for survival that reveal themselves as a really intriguing survivalist group, and I think they just have a quality to them that feels distinct in how they present it” Orsi added.
While we must take Orsi’s statement with a pinch of salt, it’s a pretty bold thing to say and one that fans could take for gospel, especially when it comes from the mouth of HBO’s head of drama. Based on Orsi’s comment, we can only assume that HBO plans to conclude The Last of Us to coincide with how its story ends in the video game. All we can do now is just wait, and you still have The Last of Us season 2 to look forward to before you start fretting about its future seasons.
You might also like
- Max unveils first look at Euphoria season 3, but I'm not excited about the hit show's long-awaited return
- We Live In Time is Max’s #1 most-watched movie – here are 7 more powerful A24 films with over 91% on Rotten Tomatoes
- Max’s hit show The White Lotus season 3 is the one series I won’t skip the opening credits for
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Rowan is an Editorial Associate and Apprentice Writer for TechRadar. A recent addition to the news team, he is involved in generating stories for topics that spread across TechRadar's categories. His interests in audio tech and knowledge in entertainment culture help bring the latest updates in tech news to our readers.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Max’s hit show The White Lotus season 3 is the one series I won’t skip the opening credits for
We Live In Time is Max’s #1 most-watched movie – here are 7 more powerful A24 films with over 91% on Rotten Tomatoes