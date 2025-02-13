'Two more seasons after this and we’re done’: HBO says The Last of Us could be on track for four seasons on Max

While we wait patiently for the arrival of The Last of Us season 2 (see trailer below), you’ll be excited to learn that its story could be extended into a third and possibly a fourth season.

Since HBO brought one of the most popular video games to life for the small screen, The Last of Us has earned notoriety for being one of the best shows on Max, so the possibility of more seasons to come is welcome news to fans.

There’s still a while before season two arrives in April 2025, but HBO bosses are already hinting at the bright future that The Last of Us has with the network and one of the best streaming services.

The Last of Us Season 2 | The Last of Us Day Official Teaser | Max - YouTube Watch On

The news of its potential third and fourth instalments comes from HBO’s head of drama Francesca Orsi. When giving an interview at the premiere of The White Lotus season 3, Orsi had a few things to say about the upcoming season of The Last of Us and seemingly confirmed its renewal for two more inserts, stating: “We don’t have a complete or final plan, but I think it’s looking like four seasons. I wouldn’t want to confirm that, but it’s looking like this season and then two more seasons after this and we’re done."

Since Orsi’s interview with Deadline, there’s been no additional comment on how many more seasons of The Last of Us are in the pipeline. Right now season two, which introduces Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, is the network’s priority, says Orsi, adding that fans of the show may be surprised by this time around. “There’s certain elements in terms of the various factions that are competing for survival that reveal themselves as a really intriguing survivalist group, and I think they just have a quality to them that feels distinct in how they present it” Orsi added.

Kaitlyn Dever has been cast as Abby in The Last of Us season two. (Image credit: HBO)

While we must take Orsi’s statement with a pinch of salt, it’s a pretty bold thing to say and one that fans could take for gospel, especially when it comes from the mouth of HBO’s head of drama. Based on Orsi’s comment, we can only assume that HBO plans to conclude The Last of Us to coincide with how its story ends in the video game. All we can do now is just wait, and you still have The Last of Us season 2 to look forward to before you start fretting about its future seasons.

