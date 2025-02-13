Max’s hit show The White Lotus season 3 is the one series I won’t skip the opening credits for

After waiting two years for The White Lotus season 3, I can't wait to finally make my reservation and find out who will be in the body bag this time around, as a colorful cast of wealthy socialites check in to the infamous luxury hotel chain once again.

Despite the hotel attracting a string of murders in previous seasons of the show, the allure of these extravagant resorts are clearly hard to resist for the rich as the third season of the hit anthology series takes us to a brand new location: Thailand.

The social satire series follows the exploits of a number of guests and employees over the space of a week, with the cast including Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Michelle Monaghan, Walton Goggins, Aimee Lou Wood, Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Blackpink's Lalisa Manobal and Natasha Rothwell reprising her role as salon manager Belinda from The White Lotus season 1.

Show creator Mike White teased that season 3 is going to be "longer, bigger, crazier", as well as being “much, much darker” than the two previous seasons, according to White's interview with Time.

I don't even want to skip the opening credits

The White Lotus Season 3 | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

Let's be honest here, we're all guilty of skipping the opening credits of a new TV show or movie we've been watching. It's often rare to see a title sequence capture us and make us refrain from pressing the 'Skip' button. However, the same can't be said for The White Lotus.

While I'm excited to see a slew of mysteries and dark secrets against the backdrop of murder and chaos, I've already got The White Lotus theme song blasting through my headphones. What makes the opening credits stand out from the rest of the best Max shows is the fact that each theme song is tailored to reflect the season's location, but always features a consistent melody.

Composer Cristobal Tapia de Veer's Aloha! and Renaissance, served as the show's theme tunes for the first and second season, which were set in Hawaii and Sicily respectively. White's expert storytelling doesn't stop there though, as the enticing digital artworks that accompany Cristobal's danceable beats at the beginning of the episodes offer up plot clues and weave in the show's key themes and characters.

Yes, the actual plot is important, but The White Lotus does the rare thing of making the drama's theme music as popular as its groundbreaking premise and I can't wait to add the third track to my playlist.

The White Lotus season 3 will officially launch on February 16 on Max where we'll once again be greeted by Cristobal's delightful composition and the show's suspenseful yet alluring commentary on wealth, class and exploitation.