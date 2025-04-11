What is the release date and launch time for The Last of Us season 2 episode 1?

It's almost time. The Last of Us season 2 premieres this weekend (April 12-13) and if, like me, you can't contain your excitement, you'll want to know when you can watch its opening chapter.
Below, I'll explain when you can stream the hugely successful HBO TV Original's latest episode in the US, UK, and Australia. Towards the end of this article, you'll also find a full release schedule for the Max show's second season.
Let's waste no more time, then. Here's when The Last of Us TV show will return to a screen near you.
When does The Last of Us season 2 premiere on Max in the US?
The Last of Us season 2 will make its Max debut in the US on Sunday, April 13 at 6PM PT / 9PM ET.
One of the best Max shows will only return to our screens with a single episode. So, if you were hoping to spend time Joel and Ellie in more than one installment, you'll be sorely disappointed.
When is The Last of Us season 2 coming out in the UK?
UK viewers can tune into The Last of Us season 2 episode 1 on Monday, April 14 at 2AM BST.
Right now, Max is unavailable on British shores and it isn't likely to launch there until sometime in 2026. Thankfully, just like its predecessor, you can view The Last of Us' sophomore season on Sky Atlantic and Now TV.
What is The Last of Us season 2 release date for Australia?
The Last of Us season 2 premieres in Australia on Monday, April 14 at 11AM AEST.
With Max launching in Australia on March 31, Warner Bros. Discovery's (WBD) super streamer will be the official home for The Last of Us 2 in this country.
However, if you're still subscribed to Foxtel, the streaming platform where HBO and Max projects were exclusively available Down Under until Max's recent arrival, you'll be able to stream season 2 on that service, too.
When do new episodes of The Last of Us season 2 come out? Full release schedule explained
Want to know when new episodes of season 2, which is shorter than The Last of Us season 1, will be released on some of the world's best streaming services? Read on for its complete release schedule:
- Episode 1 – April 13 (US); April 14 (UK and Australia)
- Episode 2 – April 20 (US); April 21 (UK and Australia)
- Episode 3 – April 27 (US); April 28 (UK and Australia)
- Episode 4 – May 4 (US); May 5 (UK and Australia)
- Episode 5 – May 11 (US); May 12 (UK and Australia)
- Episode 6 – May 18 (US); May 19 (UK and Australia)
- Episode 7 – May 25 (US); May 26 (UK and Australia)
