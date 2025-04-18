What is the release date and launch time for The Last of Us season 2 episode 2?

Ellie might not need Joel's protection, but she needs our help to find out when episode 2 will be released

The Last of Us season 2 has finally landed on TV screens across the globe – and if you're eager to watch its next episode, you'll need my help to find out when it'll make its debut.

Below, I'll tell you when The Last of Us TV show's latest chapter will be released in the US, UK, and Australia. You'll also learn which of the world's best streaming services it'll be available on. Oh, and I'll give you the details on when new episodes will air every single week.

Here, then, is when you can catch the follow-up to The Last of Us season 2 episode 1.

What time does The Last of Us season 2 episode 2 come out in the US?

Don't look so sad, Joel, episode 2 will be out soon! (Image credit: HBO/Liane Hentscher)

Episode 2 of the sophomore season of The Last of Us will be available to stream in the US on Sunday, April 20 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET. Just like its predecessors, the HBO exclusive's next installment is going to air on the aforementioned cable network and Warner Bros Discovery's super streamer Max.

When can I watch The Last of Us season 2's next episode in the UK?

Abby isn't happy that she has to wait a few more days for season 2's next episode (Image credit: HBO/Liane Hentscher)

The Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey-starring TV adaptation of Naughty Dog's video game series will return in the UK on Monday, April 21 at 2am BST.

As for where you can stream it, Sky Atlantic and Now TV are your friends on British shores.

When will The Last of Us season 2 episode 2 come out in Australia?

We'll be reunited with Toomy soon enough (Image credit: Liane Hentscher/HBO)

Episode 2 of one of the best Max shows will make its debut in Australia on Monday, April 21 at 11am AEST.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As I mentioned in my season 2 episode 1 release date and time article, Foxtel subscribers will be able to watch new episodes of The Last of Us on that platform, too.

The Last of Us season 2 full release schedule

More dangerous adventures await Ellie and Dina in season 2 (Image credit: Liane Hentscher/HBO)

Five more episodes of The Last of Us 2 are set to launch on the aforementioned streamers before the dystopian drama departs once again. You can find out when episode 3 and its follow-ups will arrive by consulting the list below.

Episode 1 – out now

Episode 2 – April 20 (US); April 21 (UK and Australia)

Episode 3 – April 27 (US); April 28 (UK and Australia)

Episode 4 – May 4 (US); May 5 (UK and Australia)

Episode 5 – May 11 (US); May 12 (UK and Australia)

Episode 6 – May 18 (US); May 19 (UK and Australia)

Episode 7 – May 25 (US); May 26 (UK and Australia)