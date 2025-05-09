What is the release date and time for The Last of Us season 2 episode 5?

Ellie and Dina's relationship will have changed following last episode's big revelation

The Last of Us season 2 is shuffling towards its endgame, and it won't be long before the hugely successful HBO TV Original leaves our screens once more.

But there are still three more episodes to gorge yourself on before this season ends, and that includes this season's fifth entry, which will be out in the US, UK, and Australia in a few days' time.

Below, I've outlined when and where you can watch The Last of Us TV show's latest installment. I've included a full episode release schedule for the remaining episodes, too, so be sure to check that out before you close this article.

What time does The Last of Us season 2 episode 5 come out in the US?

Ellie and Dina got themselves into a real mess in this season's fourth episode (Image credit: Liane Hentscher/HBO)

The Last of Us' next episode will make its streaming debut at 6pm PT / 9pm ET on Sunday, May 11.

Like every installment before it, you've got two places you can watch it. If you're a Max subscriber, you can tune into that platform to stream it. Alternatively, if you have access to US cable network HBO, you can watch it on that channel.

When will The Last of Us season 2's fifth episode launch in the UK?

Washington Liberation Front chief Isaac, reporting for duty (Image credit: Liane Hentscher/HBO)

The Bella Ramsey-starring dystopian survival drama will return to UK screens on Monday, May 12 at 2am BST.

There are two options available to British fans of the hit TV series. You can watch this season's fifth entry on Sky Atlantic or Now TV.

Where can I watch episode 5 of The Last of Us season 2 in Australia?

How will Dina view Ellie from now on after that big reveal? (Image credit: Liane Hentscher/HBO)

Aussie fans can stream episode 5 in one of two places: Max, aka one of the world's best streaming services, and Foxtel.

As for when it'll be released Down Under, this season's next chapter will debut on both services on Monday, May 12 at 11am AEST.

When do new episodes of The Last of Us season 2 come out?

Stop hiding, Ellie – episode 5 will be out soon! (Image credit: Liane Hentscher/HBO)

One of the best Max shows (in nations where Warner Bros Discovery's super streamer is available, anyway) will be back on small screens globally for two more weeks after this one. Here's when you can catch new episodes:

Episode 1 – out now

Episode 2 – out now

Episode 3 – out now

Episode 4 – out now

Episode 5 – May 11 (US); May 12 (UK and Australia)

Episode 6 – May 18 (US); May 19 (UK and Australia)

Episode 7 – May 25 (US); May 26 (UK and Australia)