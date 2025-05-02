What is the release date and time for The Last of Us season 2 episode 4?

We've almost reached the halfway mark of The Last of Us season 2. With only three episodes left after this week's installment, we'll be bidding farewell to the hugely popular show in the near future.
Right now, though, a new entry will be available to enjoy very soon. Indeed, The Last of Us TV show's next chapter in only a few days away, so it's time to find out when and where you can watch it.
In this guide, you'll learn what day and time it'll air in the US, UK, and Australia. There's a full release schedule for the dystopian series' final few episodes later on, too, so you can see when new chapters will be released.
What time can I stream The Last of Us season 2 episode 4 in the US?
The fourth episode of The Last of Us' sophomore season will arrive on Sunday, May 4 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET.
Just like every other installment to date, those who live stateside can watch it on Warner Bros Discovery's (WBD) super streamer Max, as well as cable network HBO.
When will episode 4 of The Last of Us season 2 come out in the UK?
Ellie and Dina's quest to find and kill Abby and company will continue in the UK on Monday, May 5 at 2am BST. Yep, it'll be another late night or very early morning for anyone planning to watch it as soon as it's released on British shores.
You've got two places you can stream it, too. Sky Atlantic and Now TV are home to The Last of Us in the UK, so sign up to – or into – either platform to check it out.
Where can I stream The Last of Us season 2's next episode in Australia?
One of the best Max shows is available to watch on, well, Max (aka one of the world's best streaming services) in Australia. The post-apocalyptic survival drama series is also available on Foxtel for those of you who are signed up to that service.
As for when episode 4 will launch Down Under, that'll be on Monday, May 5 at 11am AEST.
The Last of Us season 2 full episode release schedule
Want to know when the final three chapters of the Bella Ramsey-fronted TV show will launch where you live? Read on for more details.
- Episode 1 – out now
- Episode 2 – out now
- Episode 3 – out now
- Episode 4 – May 4 (US); May 5 (UK and Australia)
- Episode 5 – May 11 (US); May 12 (UK and Australia)
- Episode 6 – May 18 (US); May 19 (UK and Australia)
- Episode 7 – May 25 (US); May 26 (UK and Australia)
