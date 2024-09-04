Netflix just released The Perfect Couple trailer and I'm already obsessed with Nicole Kidman's shady matriarch character

Though it's a familiar setup, there's something very intriguing about the new Netflix show The Perfect Couple. We've got a wealthy family who seem to have it all, a dead body on the beach, and a whole host of shady characters, meaning almost anyone could be guilty. Though it's been done many times before, this kind of whodunnit can be a huge success, as we've seen in recent movies like Knives Out (which is available on Prime Video for those in the UK or Binge in Australia) and its sequel, Glass Onion (on Netflix).

This time, we've got a whole series to figure out just what's going on here. At face value, everything does indeed seem perfect. Amelia (Eve Hewson) is about to marry into the wealthy Nantucket Winbury family, as the long-term partner of Benji (Billy Howle). Enter Nicole Kidman's character, Benji's mother Greer, who is a successful novelist and lives a lavish lifestyle. The family is well known in the community, with the trailer hinting that they're donors to local causes. But while they hide behind a philanthropic nature, there is something going on with Greer, who disapproves of Amelia's arrival into her family.

The gripping new trailer (see below) for what could be one of the best Netflix shows claims that Greer makes visitors sign an NDA, which is not particularly welcoming at best, and very suspicious at worst. We also get a look at some of the other family members, Benji included, and honestly, it's not a family I'd want to marry into. No offense.

The Perfect Couple | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What else should we know about The Perfect Couple?

Like many Netflix thrillers, such as these three mystery thrillers with flawless ratings, this new six-part series is based on a bestselling novel of the same name by Elin Hilderbrand. With Greer being a novelist herself, the story plays on fun themes, including a real-life investigation that feels like it was plucked from one of the stories she wrote.

If you don't mind spoiling the ending for yourself before the series arrives on September 5, the book is widely available online and in bookstores. But if you'd rather watch the story play out in front of you, there's an excellent cast joining Nicole Kidman for this one. Dakota Fanning, who was in last week's recommended horror The Watchers, stars as Abby, the groom's sister-in-law.

Elsewhere, there's Liev Schreiber as Greer's husband Tag, Meghann Fahy as the bride's best friend Merritt, and Midsommar's Jack Reynor as the groom's brother, so even though the family may not be perfect, the cast certainly is!

You might also like