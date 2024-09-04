Dark Winds climbs the Netflix charts after getting 100% on Rotten Tomatoes – here are 3 more mystery thrillers with flawless ratings

Devoured both seasons of Dark Winds on Netflix already? You're not alone, as it's been in the top 10 most-watched shows chart for two weeks in a row since being added to the platform in late August. The Western noir thriller has been a hit with critics, going by its 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating, and there's plenty more highly-rated thrillers where that came from.

Dark Winds is set in the 1970s American Southwest, which is a very specific period so don't expect me to recommend more best Netflix shows in this setting. Instead, I've curated three stand-out mystery thrillers with very different vibes so hopefully, this list will suit all tastes. From legal thrillers set in the late 19th century to modern-day South Korea, there's plenty to choose from when it comes to the best streaming service.

Some are more serious than others, and one of them blend genres, but the beauty of a good mystery is that it can have drastically different tones. Case in point: A Good Girl's Guide to Murder was another mystery hit that prompted us to recommend three more thrillers with over 92% on Rotten Tomatoes. But that list didn't include any with such a flawless rating like the three picks below.

The Chestnut Man

The Chestnut Man | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 100%

Age rating: TV-MA

Length: ~50 minute episodes

Creators: Dorte Warnøe Hagh, David Sandreuter, and Mikkel Seru

Fans of grittier thrillers won't want to miss this one. Based on the book of the same name, The Chestnut Man follows two detectives who are on the hunt for a killer linked to a politician's missing child. The key clue is based on the title, as a figurine made of chestnuts was found at the scene of the crime, and it's a race against time to find out what that means exactly. I do love ominous, cryptic messages.

This is peak Nordic noir and if you also loved The Killing as much as I did, I highly recommend The Chestnut Man. It's also been renewed for a second season, meaning it won't be following in the footsteps of recent cancellations like Dead Boy Detectives.

Chicken Nugget

Chicken Nugget | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 100%

Age rating: TV-MA

Length: ~30 minute episodes

Creator: Lee Byeong-heon

No, I didn't lose my mind halfway through writing this article. In fact I'm here to champion more absurd things, and Chicken Nugget is no exception. If you're in the market for something funnier, or the kind of show that makes you think "how on earth did they come up with that?", I've got you.

The premise of Chicken Nugget is a simple one and they're 30-minute episodes, which is a recipe for success if you're tired, can't really be bothered to focus, and just want something to binge. Here, a woman is turned into a chicken nugget by an "odd machine" (it's giving The Fly) and her father and love interest must figure out what's going on here, which is where the mystery part comes in. It also might make you hungry, just saying.

The Law According to Lidia Poët

The Law According to Lidia PoÃ«t | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 100%

Age rating: TV-MA

Length: ~40 minute episodes

Creators: Guido Iuculano and Davide Orsini

Finally, if you want to brush up on your legal history, Lidia Poët is a fascinating name. Widely considered to be the first modern female Italian lawyer, this series based on her life explores how she struggles to be taken seriously by men of the time, who don't believe she should be practicing law at all. In fact, it took her years to be officially recognized as a lawyer, when she was enlisted as a member of the Council of Lawyers at the age of 65.

This series explores a young Lidia, who is fighting for her right to be a lawyer, despite the fact everyone including her own brother stands in her way. While the series is loosely based on Poët's life, the discrimination women faced at the time is very real, and Matilda De Angelis delivers a powerhouse performance as a woman who will not be stopped. It's coming back for season 2 (yet to be confirmed), so there'll be even more female-led investigations.