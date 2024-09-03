Netflix will release Arcane season 2's official trailer sooner than I expected, and I'm praying it tells us one big thing

It's been almost three years since Arcane's first season graced our screens, and I don't know about you, but I feel like I've aged substantially between the hit animated show's first and second outings. Insert that "It's been 84 years..." Titanic meme here, everyone.

But, with Arcane season 2 finally set to make its Netflix debut sometime in November, the streaming titan is slowly starting to ramp up its marketing campaign for the Emmy-award-winning TV series' return.

Now, I thought we'd learn more details about it at Netflix Geeked Week 2024, which runs from September 16 to 20, but it turns out I was wrong, because Netflix, alongside its Arcane partners Riot Games and Fortiche Productions, will release season 2's official trailer very soon. How soon? Well – at the time of publication – a little under 48 hours.

As the above X/Twitter post confirms, Arcane 2's official trailer will have its grand reveal on Thursday, September 5. Not only that, you'll also be able to join your fellow Arcane and/or League of Legends (LoL) fans and stream it live on YouTube then, too.

West Coast US devotees, however, will need to set a very early alarm call to do that, as the trailer will be unveiled at 5am PT on Thursday – but I'm sure you can wake up for a few minutes, watch its brand-new footage, and then go back to sleep, right?

As for everyone else, it'll drop at a more manageable time. Those living on the US East Coast can catch it at 8am ET, while UK viewers can check it out on their lunch break at 1pm BST. Australian audiences, meanwhile, can catch it before they head to bed at 10pm AEST. Based on a separate tweet (see below), it sounds like the trailer will be set to the first of season 2's original songs – Paint the Town Blue, which will be performed by US rapper/songwriter Ashnikko.

One of the best Netflix shows' latest teasers will arrive less than three months after its first trailer confirmed that Arcane will go out with a bang. That's because, much to fans' disappointment, Arcane season 2 is its final installment. Still, as co-creator Christian Linke revealed alongside the first teaser's arrival, this isn't the end of the road for Riot, Fortiche, and Netflix's TV adaptation of the LoL franchise. The trio will make more animated projects post-Arcane, with Linke suggesting that multiple shows and movies are in development. Maybe we'll learn about one or two of those at Geeked Week 2024.

While you wait for the next trailer to land, there's more footage of Arcane's sophomore season to pore over. Indeed, why not watch this suspense-filled clip of Jinx getting her ass handed to her? Or wrap your eyes around this Ekko and Heimerdinger-starring infiltration mission? You're welcome.

Please, Netflix, tell us when Arcane season 2 is coming out

This is how I'll look if Arcane season 2's next trailer doesn't confirm its release date (Image credit: Netflix)

Thrilled as I'll be to see new footage from Arcane season 2, I'm equally excited to learn when it'll actually launch on one of the world's best streaming services. It's been 10 months since Netflix confirmed that the series would return this November and, while it's easily one of the 14 shows I'm most excited to see in late 2024, an actual release date needs to accompany the next trailer's arrival to satisfy me. Please, Netflix, don't make me wait until Geeked Week 2024 for a grand reveal. Do so and I'll cry, much like Jinx voice actor Ella Purnell did when recording lines for the show's final episode.

That said, I'm surprised that season 2's launch date hasn't leaked ahead of time. In early August, a massive Netflix data breach led to full episodes of Arcane season 2, Heartstopper season 3, and more leaking online. I resisted the urge to watch any of them – I'd rather stream them in UHD than watch grainy, watermarked episodes – and I think more people wouldn't have been tempted if they knew when the show was going to air.

Now, I'm not defending the leaks at all – the individuals responsible for posting those episodes online deserve all of the punishment that'll surely come their way. However, I can't help but think that, even though we know that Arcane returns in November, some fans might have held off on watching the bootlegged copies if they knew season 2 (either in its entirety or its first part) was coming on, say, November 1. Anyway, I'm praying that Netflix inserts an official release date at the end of the trailer later this week. I've waited long enough for it, after all.