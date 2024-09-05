Arcane season 2's epic new trailer puts Piltover on the warpath with Zaun, but it still doesn't answer my biggest question about the Netflix show's return

The official trailer for Arcane season 2 is finally here, and it's every bit as epic, explosive, and thrilling as I hoped it would be.

Released today (September 5) and set to the original song 'Paint The Town Blue' by Ashnikko, the highly-rated and award-winning Netflix show's latest teaser is far more action-oriented and fast-paced than the first teaser was. Indeed, the arrival of Arcane season 2's first trailer in June certainly set the stall out for a bleaker and chaotic final season, but this one goes much harder from drama and action perspectives than its forebear.

Arcane: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The latter point is to be expected, really, considering all-out war is about to erupt between the idyllic, progressive, and aristocratic city of Piltover and its poorer, more rundown cousin known as Zaun. That was always a given after Jinx's attack on Piltover's Council Chamber, which many of the realm's dignitaries had assembled in prior to said strike. But, with Jinx – who's now viewed as a revolutionary by Zaun's citizens – seemingly installed as the undercity's protector-in-chief, Zaun will be taking the fight to Piltover as much as the latter's leaders will be seeking revenge on the City of Iron and Glass.

There's plenty more to pore over in one of the best Netflix shows' latest teasers – and I'm not exaggerating when I say there's a lot to unpack from its two-minute-long video. For starters, we get brief glimpses at Vi's showdowns with her estranged sister Jinx and another League of Legends (LoL) champion in the monstrous Warwick, whose origin story appears to have been retconned to tie it to one of season 1's deceased heroic characters. We're also treated to new looks at established team-ups between Vi and Ekko, and Jinx and Sevika. Other returning characters, including Singed, Ambessa, and Heimerdinger, are dotted throughout the teaser, too, which suggests they'll have prominent roles to play in Arcane's sophomore season.

Arcane season 2 looks as drop-dead gorgeous as its predecessor (Image credit: Netflix/Riot Games/Fortiche)

If that wasn't enough, season 2's official trailer also hints at the arrival of new characters – some of whom were seen in one of season 2's very first teasers, plus others who we haven't met yet – and a much deeper dive into LoL lore that might set up future LoL TV and movie adaptations. Arcane co-creator Christian Linke has also confirmed that more of Riot Games' beloved videogame franchise's heroes and world, which is called Runeterra, will be retold in other mediums. It's possible, then, that events that transpire in season 2 will act as jumping off points for stories that are being developed by Riot in partnership with Netflix and Fortiche Production. The latter directed and produced Arcane's animation, under the direction of the founders Pascal Charrue and Arnaud Delord.

As pumped up as I am to watch Arcane's second and final season on the world's best streaming service – it's one of 14 shows I can't wait for in late 2024 – its latest trailer didn't provide answers to one big mystery surrounding the show's return: its release date.

Prior to the official trailer's reveal, I expressed hope that it would finally reveal season 2 would make its Netflix debut. Unfortunately, my prayers went unanswered, so now I'm fully expecting a launch date announcement to be revealed at Netflix Geeked Week 2024's live event, which takes place on September 19 and will reveal more details about Arcane season 2. Don't let me down again, Netflix and Riot, or I'll cry like Jinx voice actor Ella Purnell did while she recorded lines for season 2's final episode.

